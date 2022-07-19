33% off from Amazon! Get your workout on with Garmin's Venu 2

The Garmin Venu 2 is a feature-packed smartwatch which give you a panoramic picture of your health. It also comes with preloaded workouts, Garmin Pay, and all of the myriad ways you love to enjoy your jams and keeping in touch with family and friend via text, call, or social media. With a respectable eight hours of battery (GPS), 11 days in smartwatch mode, and a favorable color scheme, this one be yours from Amazon at a more-than-reasonable 33% discount.

TL;DR

The Garmin Venu 2 with Advance Health Monitoring is 33% off on Amazon.

The original price was $269.99 but knock off 33%, it's now $269.99.

(Only)Slate Bezel with Black Case and Silicone Band colors are available.

This smartwatch has a lovely, bright AMOLED display, and though the color choices are rather limited, the style and pattern options are less so. Some of the special features known as Health Snapshot as well something called Body Battery Energy Monitoring. Wait, there's more! You'll also get a Pulse Ox Sensor; Hydration/Respiration/Stress Tracking, Sleep Score and Advanced Sleep Monitoring, (my favorite) Mindful Breathing, Wrist-Based Heart Rate, Fitness Age, Built-In Sports Apps, Advanced Strength Training, and animated, On-Screen Workouts;

It's always nice to save a few bucks on such a respectable name as Garmin, 33% off is substantial for most folks. Given the financial griefs of most people in the States right now, a savings of over a $100 is no laughing matter.

This penny-pinching deal is Amazon's lowest price in 30 days. Get in on it before it's too late!

What's so great about the Garmin Venu 2?

For one, the preloaded workouts you can utilize are quite thorough. These include cardio, yoga, strength, HIIT and Pilates, or even better, you have the ability to create your own in the Garmin Connect app on your compatible smartphone, or experiment using the Garmin Coach free adaptive training plans, to make sure you're really challenging yourself.

You all know how much I love music, and I know most of you do too. This smartwatch lets you download up to 650, or you can utilize your ready-made Amazon Music, Spotify or Deezer playlists. This last one might mean a premium prescription, but regardless, connect those wireless headphones for phone-free listening.

