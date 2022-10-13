Garmin's Marq 2 luxury smartwatches come with jet lag proofing

Garmin's luxury Marq smartwatch lineup is getting refreshed after a long overdue. The original Marq lineup was introduced in 2019 and composed of several variants. Garmin is now reducing this to five Marq Gen 2 smartwatches with entire lineup sporting longer battery life and tougher titanium casing.

TL;DR

Garmin launches 2nd gen Marq luxury smartwatches.

The entire series boasts better battery life and a new Jet Lag Adviser app.

Garmin's Marq Gen 2 starts at $1,900.

The 2nd generation Marq series is narrowed down to Athlete, Adventurer, Captain, Golfer and Aviator with the order of the most affordable to most expensive. All options will benefit from the improved battery life of 16 days, up from the 12 days of the previous models. Garmin adds that charging is now twice faster and can fill the juice with any Marq 2 smartwatch's battery in just an hour.

What's retained is the 1.2-inch AMOLED touch display but with increased resolution at 390x390 pixels. This is still protected by a 46mm domed sapphire glass and wrapped in a grade-5 titanium casing like on Suunto's 9 Peak Pro. Besides the price, differences between these models are in the strap materials, bezel trimmings and added software features to fit in different tasks.

Garmin Marq 2 smartwatch models: Adventurer, Athlete, Aviator, Captain, Golfer / © Garmin

Jet Lag Adviser debuts on Garmin Marq Gen 2

Introduced with the Marq 2 series is the new Jet Lag Adviser. The feature helps the athlete or traveler cope with their trips to reduce travel stress before competition or just any means to get you back in shape mentally and physically.

It requires users to input their trip's details before flight. Based on the metrics, the watch will then recommend sleeping schedules, amount of light exposure, caffeine intake, and type of exercise, among others. Additionally, it will work in tandem with Garmin's health and fitness monitoring everything from heart rate to sleep and stress.

Garmin Marq 2 (Adventurer) with dome sapphire glass and grade-5 titanium casing / © Garmin / Screenshot by NextPit

Garmin Marq Gen 2 pricing and SatIQ feature

Garmin's battery-saving SatIQ will also come to the Marq Gen 2 watches. The technology improves GPS accuracy and was debuted with the Enduro 2 this year alongside the HRV and stock tracker apps. It is expected to be rolled out onto compatible Garmin smartwatches including the Forerunner 955 and Fenix 7 later.

The Marq Gen 2 collection will be released later this month which starts at $1,900 (£1,599) for the Marq 2 Athlete all the way to $2400 (£2,099) for the Marq 2 Aviator with brushed titanium strap.