Garmin Instinct Crossover: Tough hybrid smartwatch with infinite battery

Garmin has launched the Instinct Crossover (Tactical), which is the first entry to the company's new rugged hybrid smartwatch series. While the Garmin Instinct Crossover combines the digital features of the company's other watches with an analog design, it's primarily a multisport GPS watch with an extra-long battery life and tougher build.

TL;DR

Garmin intros Instinct Crossover (Tactical) rugged hybrid smartwatch with optional solar charging.

The Instinct Crossover Tactical gets extra military-grade protection and dual GPS.

Garmin sells the Instinct Crossover starting at $499.

Both the Garmin Instinct Crossover standard and tactical options come with a custom transflective monochrome display with a center hole to house a pair of luminescent analog hands. Its encasing is made from reinforced polymer while part of the bezel is composed of stainless steel. The watch is also compatible with 22mm straps.

Garmin Instinct Crossover standard vs tactical

The difference between the Instinct Crossover Tactical is the added thermal and shockproof with MIl-STD-810 and 10 ATM ratings. On the standard smartwatch, you will only get waterproof protection. The Tactical edition also gets night vision compatibility as well as stealth and kill switch operations. Regardless of the models, the two are equipped with RevoDrive which ensures accurate and auto-calibrated time even outdoors.

According to Garmin, the Instinct Crossover (Tactical) with solar charging the smartwatch can run on infinite battery life in battery saver mode, which provides basic analog content like time and date. It also has double the battery life when operating in smartwatch mode at 70 days compared to 28 days on the non-solar. Using continuous GPS translate to more than a full day.

Garmin Instinct Crossover is available in blue, blue granite, graphite, and black colors / © Garmin

Similar to Garmin's latest smartwatches, the Instinct Crossover ships with a set of health monitoring features everything from 24/7 heart rate and blood oxygen saturation to body stress and women's period data. There is also live tracking and assistance on top of the rich training and activity tracking.

Pricing and availability of Garmin Instinct Crossover

Garmin's Instinct Crossover is compatible with Android and iOS through the Garmin mobile app. It lacks onboard music storage, but you still get smart notifications and tap to pay, among other things. The smartwatch is priced at $499 with no solar charging. Opting for the latter puts it at $549. Likewise, the Tactical model starts at $599 and will arrive in December.