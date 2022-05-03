Garmin Forerunner 955 could sport a real-time stamina feature

Two weeks ago, we reported the imminent launch of Garmin Forerunner 255 and 255s . But it seems the pair are not the only smartwatches that will arrive soon. The Garmin Forerunner 955 is also expected to join the party along with its new stamina feature and a solar variant according to the latest report.

Garmin Forerunner 955 is rumored to launch on June 1st.

The Real-time stamina feature could be added on the smartwatch.

A solar variant of Forerunner 955 could be offered for €700 in Europe (around $740).

It is alleged that Garmin will also introduce the four variants of Forerunner 255 and Forerunner 955 on June 1st, says by the tipster on Reddit. The claim may sound sketchy at first, but this coincides well with the previous reports. Both the Garmin 245 and 945 became official back in April 2020. Therefore, it's plausible that their respective successor is just around the corner.

Real-time stamina could come on Forerunner 955

There were little details mentioned in regard to the new features of the Forerunner 955. Perhaps the most notable one that caught our attention is the Stamina Metric. It is not clear if this is the same as the Real-time Stamina monitoring announced alongside the Fenix 7 smartwatch. Provided that the Fenix and Forerunner 9 series sit in the same premium category, it is safe to say that we're talking of a similar feature.

To refresh, real-time stamina is a new awareness monitoring function for select Garmin smartwatches launched this year. It specifically provides stamina data during cycling or running activities to help users manage their remaining energy. The entirety of the real-time stamina feature is vital to the users as they will be aware of how they can reach their activity goals.

Solar variant and pricing of Garmin Forerunner 955

Surprisingly, Garmin could also offer a solar-powered model of the Forerunner 955 based on the listing shared by the source. The solar model of variant is priced at €700 and €600 for the vanilla model (around $740 and $630 respectively). In contrast, the current Forerunner 945 is available only in LTE and WiFi-only models. Adding the solar option could expand the Forerunner 955 lineup into three or four models.

In addition, the upcoming Forerunner 255 music edition is also listed at €400 and €350 for non-music model (around $420 and $370 respectively). However, the Forerunner 255s was not mentioned and neither was the music model of the smartwatch that was reported this month.

What other features are you expecting most, aside from the real-time stamina monitoring of the Forerunner 955? Hit us up in the comment section.