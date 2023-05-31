Garmin Fenix 7 Pro & Epix Pro Promise Weeks of Battery Life

Authored by: Rubens Eishima
Garmin Epix Pro Fenix Pro
© Garmin

Garmin announced today updated versions of its high-end sports smartwatches. Targeting slightly different market segments, both the Garmin Fenix 7 Pro and Garmin Epix Pro upgrade existing models with support for more than 80 sports and activities, and better navigation features, while keeping multiweek battery life of up to 37 days in the Fenix 7 Pro.

Garmin Fenix 7 Pro simplifies the product line

Geared towards adventure buffs, the Fenix 7 Pro (or fēnix 7 Pro) simplifies the cornucopia of different variants on the regular model. Features like the LED flashlight and solar charging are available in all three case sizes—42, 47, and 51 mm—making the purchase decision easier.

Garmin Fenix 7 Pro
The Garmin Fenix 7 Pro standardizes features across the high-end product range. / © Garmin

The Fenix 7 Pro brings an enhanced heart rate sensor, coupled with improved support for different activities to better track the body's performance. One new feature is the "Hill Score", which tracks ascents with VO2 monitoring. The smartwatch also offers new navigation features, like POI display—e.g. aid stations—and weather overlays.  

Still using the low-power MIP display on the Fenix 7 Pro, Garmin promises better indoor readability without sacrificing performance under sunlight. One specification which didn't change is the theoretical 37 days of battery life in smartwatch mode, which can reach up to 139 days in expedition mode for the bigger model.

Garmin Epix Pro brings new sizes

Sometimes seen as the Fenix-7-with-OLED, the new Epix Pro series solves one of the downsides of the Epix 2 smartwatch NextPit gave a 4.5/5 score last year: The single 47 mm size. The Garmin Epix Pro is available in 42, 47, and 51 mm sizes, similar to the Fenix 7 range, while keeping the bright AMOLED display.

Garmin Epix Pro
The Garmin Epix Pro is practically the AMOLED version of the Fenix 7 Pro. / © Garmin

New for the display is the Red Shift mode, which should be more comfortable to see in the dark. Also for dark environments, and inherited from the Fenix line, is the built-in LED flashlight. The Garmin Epix Pro also offers the enhanced health monitoring and navigation features found in the Fenix 7 Pro.

Regarding battery life, Garmin lists up to 31 days of battery life for the 51 mm model under smartwatch mode. For more details check the table below.

Garmin Fenix 7 Pro & Epix Pro: Price and release date

  Garmin's 2023 high-end multisport smart watches
Product
Garmin Fenix 7 Pro
Garmin Epix Pro
Picture
Garmin Fenix 7 Pro
Garmin Epix Pro
Case size 42 mm 47 mm 51 mm 42 mm 47 mm 51 mm
Strap size 20 mm 22 mm 26 mm 20 mm 22 mm 26 mm
Display technology MIP AMOLED
Display glass Power Glass
Power Sapphire		 Gorilla Glass
Sapphire Crystal
Display size 1.2” 1.3” 1.4” 1.2” 1.3” 1.4”
Resolution 240 x 240 pixels 260 x 260 pixels 280 x 280 pixels 390 x 390 pixels 416 x 416 pixels 454 x 454 pixels
Touchscreen ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️
Storage 32 GB  
Weight 63 g 79 g 96 g 63 g 78 g 98 g
Battery life (smartwatch) 14 days 22 days 37 days 10 days 16 days 31 days
Battery life (GPS) 46 hours 73 hours 122 hours 28 hours 42 hours 82 hours
Waterproof 10 ATM
Special features LED flashlight
Solar function ✔️
Variants Standard Solar
Sapphire Solar		 Standard
Sapphire
Price - Standard
Sapphire edition		 $799.99
$899.99		 $899.99
$999.99		 $999.99
$1,099.99

Both the Garmin Fenix 7 Pro and the Epix Pro are already available on the Garmin online storefront as well as on Amazon and other retailers in a variety of colors and the optional Sapphire Crystal.

What do you think of the new Garmin high-end line-up? Do you appreciate the fact that the brand is offering even more models in both product lines, or are you starting to get lost in the middle of so many options?

 

