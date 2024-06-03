Samsung is set to bring its Galaxy Z Fold 6 considerably closer to the S24 Ultra in terms of design. A new leak has revealed the angular design of the Korean manufacturer's next high-end foldable smartphone. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is said to be very different from the Z Fold 5.

After several generations of uninnovative Galaxy Z Folds, Samsung intends to make a significant design change with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 this summer. Numerous rumors have already suggested a squarer design, but a new leak on Reddit has shown what the foldable smartphone could actually look like.

A wider, rectangular front panel very similar to the Galaxy S24 Ultra

The images initially posted on X by leaker @ta__tech on X appear to be of a dummy model showing a rectangular and wider cover screen than that of the Z Fold 5 (test). One of the images shows the smartphone folded, and it's very reminiscent of the Galaxy S54 Ultra. Images of the unfolded smartphone, however, reveal a fold that is still quite visible.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is said to be quite different from the Z Fold 5, as you can see. / © @ta__tech on X

These images confirm a previous leak from Ice Universe on X, which had published an actual photo of the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The top part with sharper angles, a speaker grille and the centered selfie lens housed in a punch also appear in the new images shared on X. Everything suggests that the ultra-thin design with the new format could be confirmed.

The design change could be the main novelty of the Galaxy Z Fold 6

As for the rest of the design, as we know from previous rumors, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 would use a titanium chassis like the Galaxy S24 Ultra (review). As shown in the images below, Samsung could enlarge the cover screen, which would be named "Iron Flex". Performance-wise, the flagship would be equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 could be visually very different from its successor. / © nextpit

For the launch, Samsung reportedly intends to change its habits for its summer Galaxy Unpacked to ride the wave of the Paris Olympic Games, of which it is one of the main sponsors. In any case, the Korean manufacturer could offer several versions of its top-of-the-range foldable smartphone, including Ultra and Fan Edition models.

Are you looking forward to the Galaxy Z Fold 6? What new features would you like to see on the smartphone? Have you ever owned a Samsung foldable smartphone?