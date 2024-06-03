Hot topics

Galaxy Z Fold 6: A Foldable Clone of the Galaxy S24 Ultra?

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
COM.00 17 33 06.Still006
© nextpit
Florian Philon
Florian Philon

Read in other languages:

Deutsch / Français

Samsung is set to bring its Galaxy Z Fold 6 considerably closer to the S24 Ultra in terms of design. A new leak has revealed the angular design of the Korean manufacturer's next high-end foldable smartphone. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is said to be very different from the Z Fold 5.

After several generations of uninnovative Galaxy Z Folds, Samsung intends to make a significant design change with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 this summer. Numerous rumors have already suggested a squarer design, but a new leak on Reddit has shown what the foldable smartphone could actually look like.

A wider, rectangular front panel very similar to the Galaxy S24 Ultra

The images initially posted on X by leaker @ta__tech on X appear to be of a dummy model showing a rectangular and wider cover screen than that of the Z Fold 5 (test). One of the images shows the smartphone folded, and it's very reminiscent of the Galaxy S54 Ultra. Images of the unfolded smartphone, however, reveal a fold that is still quite visible.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 next to the Z Fold 6
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is said to be quite different from the Z Fold 5, as you can see. / © @ta__tech on X

These images confirm a previous leak from Ice Universe on X, which had published an actual photo of the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The top part with sharper angles, a speaker grille and the centered selfie lens housed in a punch also appear in the new images shared on X. Everything suggests that the ultra-thin design with the new format could be confirmed.

The design change could be the main novelty of the Galaxy Z Fold 6

As for the rest of the design, as we know from previous rumors, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 would use a titanium chassis like the Galaxy S24 Ultra (review). As shown in the images below, Samsung could enlarge the cover screen, which would be named "Iron Flex". Performance-wise, the flagship would be equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 could be visually very different from its successor. / © nextpit

For the launch, Samsung reportedly intends to change its habits for its summer Galaxy Unpacked to ride the wave of the Paris Olympic Games, of which it is one of the main sponsors. In any case, the Korean manufacturer could offer several versions of its top-of-the-range foldable smartphone, including Ultra and Fan Edition models.

Are you looking forward to the Galaxy Z Fold 6? What new features would you like to see on the smartphone? Have you ever owned a Samsung foldable smartphone?

Source: Reddit

 The best smartphones under $400

  Editorial tip Price tip 3rd place 4th place 5th place
Product
Google Pixel 6a
Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Samsung Galaxy A53
OnePlus Nord N20
Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)
Image Google Pixel 6a Product Image Apple iPhone SE (2022) Product Image Samsung Galaxy A53 Product Image OnePlus Nord N20 Product Image Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) Product Image
Review
Review: Google Pixel 6a
Review: Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Review: Samsung Galaxy A53
Not yet tested
Not yet tested
Price (MSRP)
  • $449.00
  • $429.00
  • $449.99
  • $299.00
  • $399.00
Offer*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing