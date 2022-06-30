Galaxy XCover6 Pro: Finally a Samsung 5G shockproof phone

The rugged Samsung smartphone finally exists after a long hiatus. The Galaxy XCover6 Pro , yes, that's its name, should delight DIYers and extreme adventurers. The shockproof smartphone would have the advantage of having all the technical features of a smartphone of 2022 while offering an unprecedented level of ruggedness in this day and age. In every way, it resembles the various information we had collected before presenting the smartphone.

The Galaxy XCover6 Pro is shock resistant. / © Samsung

Armed with a 6.6-inch PLS LCD screen, FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz, the Galaxy XCover6 Pro is equipped with 5G and Wifi 6 connectivity. Its major strength, of course, is its ability to withstand shocks, low temperatures, and respond to gloved fingers courtesy of advanced touch sensitivity.

Presentation of the smartphone on the German Samsung site. / © Samsung

With an IP68 rating, the smartphone would be shockproof, capable of being completely immersed under water for a long time. Despite its robustness, it tips the scales at 235 g. The XCover 6 Pro smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 778G chipset with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory, which can be expanded via a microSD slot.

When it comes to the battery life, Samsung has not included a higher capacity battery, but offers the possibility to replace its XCover 6 Pro battery without having to go to a mobile repair center. The Galaxy XCover 6 Pro has a 4,050 mAh battery with 15 W of maximum charging power. While Samsung does not offer fast charging with this smartphone, it does offer a push-to-talk/walkie-talkie function. We would love to review it and see how it will perform when it is released on July 13.

The new XCover would be able to resist to extreme temperatures. / © Nextpit

Samsung is expected to present this durable smartphone at the same time as the new Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro. The price of the new XCover has not been revealed. It should cost approximately €600, with no word of a US release. If you don't have 5G connectivity in your area, the price of the Galaxy XCover 5 should then see a steep drop.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro To device database

What did you look forward to most from the presentation on July 13?