Galaxy Tab S8, S8+ & S8 Ultra: The new Samsung tablets compared

Finally, the new Samsung tablets are here! Besides the Galaxy Tab S8 , we also welcome the Galaxy Tab S8+ and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra . Until we get our test devices, we first take a look at the hard facts. We introduce you to the three tablets and reveal how they differ from each other.

Samsung also presented its latest Android tablets when it unveiled the new smartphones from the Galaxy S22 lineup. As with the smartphones, there is a Plus and an Ultra variant of the Galaxy Tab S8 in addition to the base model. They are high-quality tablets with which Samsung directly attacks the Apple iPad.

Before we find out in tests whether Samsung is really on par with the iPadOS tablets, we will take a look at the technical specs. You will find an overview in the following table:

11-inch 12.4-inch 14.6-inch Model Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Image Display 11 inches, LTPS TFT, WQXGA 2560 x 1600 pixels, 276 ppi, 120 Hz 12.4 inch, Super AMOLED, WQXGA+ 2800 x 1752 pixels, 266 ppi, 120 Hz 14.6 inch, Super AMOLED, WQXGA+ 2960 x 1848 pixels, 240 ppi, 120 Hz SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, octa-core SoC, 4 nm technology, up to 3.0 GHz

Qualcomm Adreno 730

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, octa-core SoC, 4nm technology, up to 3.0 GHz

Qualcomm Adreno 730

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, octa-core SoC, 4nm technology, up to 3.0 GHz

Qualcomm Adreno 730

RAM 8 / 12 GB RAM 8 / 12 GB RAM 8 / 12 / 16 GB RAM Memory 128 / 256 GB

Expandable via microSD (up to 1 TB)

128 / 256 GB

expandable via microSD (up to 1 TB)

128 / 256 / 512 GB

expandable via microSD (up to 1 TB)

Rear cameras 13 MP main camera, f/2.0 aperture + 6 MP ultra-wide, f/2.2 aperture 13 MP main camera, f/2.0 aperture + 6 MP ultra-wide, f/2.2 aperture 13 MP main camera, f/2.0 aperture + 6 MP ultra-wide, f/2.2 aperture Front cameras 12 MP ultra wide-angle 12 MP ultra wide-angle 12 MP wide-angle

12 MP ultra wide-angle

Software Android 12 with OneUI 4.1 Android 12 with OneUI 4.1 Android 12 with OneUI 4.1 Battery 8,000 mAh

45 Watt Quick-Charging

10,090 mAh

45 Watt Quick-Charging

11,200 mAh

45 watts Quick-Charging

Connectivity 5G (optional), LTE, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5.2, USB-C 3.2, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, ANT+ 5G (optional), LTE, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5.2, USB-C 3.2, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, ANT+ 5G (optional), LTE, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5.2, USB-C 3.2, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, ANT+ Audio Quad stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, 3 microphones Quad stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, 3 microphones Quad stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, 3 microphones S Pen Yes, included Yes, included Yes, included Security Samsung Knox

Fingerprint sensor at the side

Samsung Knox

Under display fingerprint sensor

Samsung Knox

Under display fingerprint sensor

Dimensions 165.4 x 253.8 x 6.3 mm 185 x 285 x 5.7 mm 208.6 x 326.4 x 5.5 mm Weight 503 grams (WiFi), 507 grams (5G) 567 grams (WiFi), 572 grams (5G) 726 grams (WiFi), 728 grams (5G) Colors Graphite, Silver, Pink Gold Graphite, Silver, Pink Gold Graphite Price from $750 from $1,040 from $1,345 Check offer Check offer Check offer Check offer

A first look tells us that all three devices are ably equipped tablets. The Galaxy Tab S8 and S8+ essentially differ in size, while the Ultra tablet has a few special tricks up its sleeve compared to the other two. The comparison in this article is based exclusively on the hardware specifications. As soon as we can review these tablets, we will amend the article accordingly.

Jump to:

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: Display and case

The most obvious difference is the size between the models. The Galaxy Tab S8's display comes with a screen that measures 11-inches across diagonally. The Plus model is even larger at 12.4-inches, while the Ultra has a massive 14.6-inches. There are also differences in the display technology: We see Super AMOLED displays in the two larger devices, while the base model comes with a mere TFT panel.

The Tab S8 has a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels and offers the highest pixel density of 276 ppi. The Galaxy Tab S8+ offers 2800 x 1752 (266 ppi) and the Ultra 2960 x 1848 (240 ppi). Images are displayed at a refresh rate of 120 hertz across all three tablets. The display also shows a crucial design difference between the Ultra tablet and the two smaller models: Namely, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra relies on the "Blade Bezel" design and packs its selfie shooter within a notch at the upper display bezel. The other two devices will see the camera integrated into the bezel.

All three tablets are very thin, but the Ultra stands out of the lot at 5.5 mm compared to 5.7 mm on the S8+ and 6.3 mm of the base model. However, you can only get the largest among the three models in graphite. This is also available for the other two devices, and Samsung also offers silver and pink gold colors as alternatives. There are no surprises in terms of weight: The 5G model of the Ultra weighs 728 grams, with the Plus tablet at 572 grams, while the standard Galaxy Tab S8 tips the scales at 507 grams.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: Performance and connectivity

In terms of SoC and connectivity, all three tablets are exactly on par. This lets you can rely on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in every model, with also a choice between a WLAN-only and a 5G model. 8 GB and 12 GB of RAM are available across all three Galaxy Tabs, with Ultra also offering a 16 GB alternative.

The situation is similar when it comes to storage, where we can choose between 128 GB and 256 GB across the board, with the Ultra offering an additional option at 512 GB. In all three cases, you can rely on a microSD card to expand the storage by up to 1 TB.

Samsung does not show any weakness in terms of connectivity. As mentioned, each model is also available with 5G should you want that option. Bluetooth 5.2 and the WiFi 6E, which is also expected to be included in the iPhone 14, are also on board.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: Cameras

The camera is generally a component that is neglected by tablet manufacturers. That remains the nature of things, because these large devices are unsuitable as mobile cameras. Basically, Samsung also lowered the price compared to the Galaxy S22 smartphones. All three tablets are identically equipped with a dual-camera configuration.

The main camera has 13 megapixels, and there is also an ultra-wide-angle sensor of 6 megapixels. The Ultra tablet again stands out from the other two in front: There is a single 12 MP ultra-wide-angle camera in the Galaxy Tab S8 and S8+. The Ultra, on the other hand, also has a wide-angle sensor at 12 MP with the selfie dual-cam resting comfortably in a notch. There is not much else exciting to say about the cameras on paper. We will just have to wait for the findings from the reviews.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: Software

The software is also pretty much unassuming, which should not surprise anyone. You will find Android 12 on the tablets and, of course, Samsung's OneUI 4.1 on top of it. We already showed you how Android 12 looks on Samsung devices a while ago.

Take a look at the best OneUI tips.

Samsung's security solution, Samsung Knox, is also found on these devices. Speaking of security: You will find the fingerprint sensor in the display of the S8+ and Ultra, while it is embedded in the power button on the Galaxy Tab S8.

Samsung's update policy is exciting: Samsung promises a very long support time: Four major Android updates and even five years of security updates are part of the deal. You can really have fun with these tablets for a long time!

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: Battery and Quick Charging

It shouldn't surprise anyone that the three differently sized tablets also have three differently sized batteries on board. There is an 8,000 mAh battery in the base model, while a 10,090 mAh battery lies in the Galaxy Tab S8+. Finally, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra gets the thickest battery of all with an 11,200 mAh battery.

It is interesting that all three Galaxy Tabs can be charged at speeds of up to 45 watts. This is different from the S22 series, where the vanilla model only has to make do with 25 watts. However, no chargers are included in the box, so you will have to purchase them separately. Unfortunately, there is also no wireless charging support here.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: Price and availability

Now, we have arrived at one of the most interesting sections of this article: prices of the new high-end tablets. The S8 will begin at $699. If you want to buy the most expensive version, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, you will have to pay a little less than double at $1,099. Here is an overview of the prices for all models. Do take note that these prices are not final yet and that some models are yet to become available.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 8 / 128 GB - WIFI $699.99 $899.99 $1,099.99 8 / 128 GB - 5G - $1,099.99 - 8 / 256 GB - WIFI $779.99 $979.99 - 8 / 256 GB - 5G - - - 12 / 256 GB - WIFI - - $1,199.99 12 / 256 GB - 5G - - - 16 / 512 GB - WIFI - - $1,399.99 16 / 512 GB - 5G - - -

The S Pen with Bluetooth support (BLE) is included in all three tablets. Both the aforementioned 45-watt charger and the various cases that are available for the Galaxy Tabs will be sold separately. Samsung has cleverly included the S Pen, as you can see in the following picture of the Book Cover Keyboard.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: Conclusion

At least on paper, we could already compare the three newcomers to the Android tablet market. Samsung remains the top dog and the first choice in the Android camp. However, you have to decide for yourself whether you want to buy tablets at such high prices.

Samsung does not show any technical weaknesses and packs strong hardware into the devices this time around. Most of them are identically equipped, so you do not have to compromise too much when you buy the basic model. It is just a shame that the Galaxy Tab S8 does not have a Super AMOLED panel. Otherwise, you have identical SoCs, identical main cameras, the S Pen, and of course identical software.

The Ultra shines with additional options (16 GB of RAM, 512 GB of storage) and a dual-cam in the front - apart from the huge display. The Blade Edge design also makes it look more modern compared to the other two tablets with slightly thicker bezels. In general, however, you have a free choice with the three new Galaxy Tabs, so you basically only have to decide how big the display should be to suit your use.

What do you think of the new Galaxy tablets from the South Korean conglomerate? Is the price in proportion to the features? Which model do you find the most interesting? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.