Galaxy S22 displays less efficient: Samsung secretly changes data sheets

Samsung has secretly made changes to the Galaxy S22 series specification sheets. After doubts about the adaptive frame rate of the displays in the S22 and S22+ models surfaced, Samsung changed the information in the newsroom. Thus, the AMOLED panels used are less efficient than initially claimed.

Samsung has subsequently changed the display specs for the Galaxy S22 and S22+.

The panels will not be as energy-efficient as previously thought.

Changes can already be seen in the global newsroom.

Samsung introduced the new models of the S22 series with numerous improvements. Among them, the manufacturer advertised being able to improve the energy efficiency of its displays once again by using adaptive frame rates. Samsung's "Dynamic AMOLED" panels are supposed to cover a range of 1-120 hertz in the S22 Ultra and 10-120 hertz in the base models. As is now known, this is apparently not true.

Display experts on the web claim that these values would not be possible with the LTPS panels used in the S22 and S22+. Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, then discovered that Samsung changed the specifications in the US newsroom sometime after the launch. According to the spec sheet, the supported refresh rates are now between 48Hz and 120Hz. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will still ship with an LTPO 2.0 display, which can achieve the advertised dynamic refresh rate.

The panel specs have changed! / © notebookcheck.com

What does this mean for us?

Now, of course, comes the question of questions: What does this mean for future owners of the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+? This answer will have to wait until we actually get to review the devices. After all, it is not yet clear how much the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 will contribute to energy efficiency. Even though the battery is smaller than in the predecessor, especially in the standard model, the 4nm manufacturing process could help to better utilize the battery performance.

However, the changes in the refresh rate technically mean that the displays are less energy-efficient than initially thought. The refresh rate is how often a display updates the image per second. The higher the refresh rate, the more energy is consumed. Accordingly, lower refresh rates per second are more energy-efficient. However, that's not the only variable when it comes to energy-saving displays.

The energy efficiency of the display is software-dependent. If you activate the adaptive refresh rate, you will notice that the screen rarely takes advantage of the technically available range. So unless the operating system and the applications support lower refresh rates, then you will not notice a change. Nevertheless, Samsung's strategy of changing the specifications after the first media outcry is not exactly confidence-inspiring.

What do you think of Samsung's change? Would this be a reason for you to ask for your money back? I am curious about your comments!