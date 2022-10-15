Fossil announces Gen 6 Wellness Edition watch and Wear OS 3 update

Fossil is releasing the Wear OS 3.0 update to a handful of its smartwatches. Alongside the software release, Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition is also introduced. The smartwatch comes with a minor design change but runs on Google's latest wearable operating system out-of-the-box.

TL;DR

Fossil launches Gen 6 Wellness Edition.

The smartwatch costs $299 and is powered by a Snapdragon 4100+ chipset.

Fossil announces the availability of Wear OS 3.0

The Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition carries the look and features of the standard Gen 6 (Venture) smartwatch. So, it might disappoint some fans who are expecting some drastic improvements. Fossil could answer those expectations on the upcoming Fossil Gen 7.

Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition specs

Likewise, the new Gen 6 model boasts a 1.28-inch AMOLED touch display at the center. It is coupled with a rotating crown and two pushers on the right side. The display is protected by a 44mm case with curved edges which is available in rose gold, black, or silver. Furthermore, the 20mm band is also replaceable through the conventional buckle type.

Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition in silver color / © Fossil / Screenshot by NextPit

Fossil's Gen 6 Wellness Edition is powered by a Snapdragon 4100+ processor, the same chip found on the Gen 6 series. In addition, the lifestyle smartwatch has an ample 1GB of RAM and 8GB storage. There is also an array of connectivity such as WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and NFC. It runs on Wear OS 3.0 that resembles the interface of Google's Pixel Watch.

The Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition is priced at $299 and gets a day of battery life on its smartwatch mode. Fossil says the watch can be charged into 80% within 30 minutes. Besides the voice assistant feature, continuous heart rate, blood oxygen, and sleep monitoring are available. More importantly, it even sports a VO2Max to track the user's fitness status when training.

Wear OS 3.0 arrives on Fossil's Gen 6 smartwatches

At the same time, Fossil will ship the Wear OS 3 update to Fossil Gen 6 including the Skagen, Michael Kors, and Razer variants of the lineup. The firmware will hit on October 17. Crucially, Fossil advises that upgrading into the Wear OS 3 will reset the settings of these watches.

Fossil smartwatches compatible to Wear OS 3.0:

Fossil Gen 6

Michael Kors Gen 6

Skagen Falster Gen 6

Razer x Fossil Gen 6

On the other hand, Google has announced that it will let manufacturers deliver Wear OS update once every year. This further follows the yearly cadence of Android OS in smartphones and tablets.