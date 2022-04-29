There are always reports about stalking or theft in connection with Apple's AirTags on the web. Apple now wants to counteract this with an upcoming firmware update that, among other things, changes the volume with which the tags can sound the alarm.

Apple's AirTags will be louder and alert at a different frequency in the future.

Apple will deliver the firmware update to version 1.0.301 for the AirTags by mid-May.

This is a mandatory update, which cannot be prevented by users.

Apple still has to listen to a lot of criticism for its AirTags. This is due to the fact that the smart trackers, in addition to all their practical features, can unfortunately also be extremely practical for stalkers and thieves. Shortly after the release of the AirTags, you could also read an article about the security of the item trackers on NextPit.

Recently, Apple has explained itself about the accusations and promised that it would work on additional security measures for the AirTags. The problem is, among other things, that the tiny trackers can be misused to initiate thefts or to stalk people. Apple now wants to counteract this with a firmware update.

Is louder also safer?

Owners of AirTags cannot resist this update, which Apple says will be launched by mid-May. So version 1.0.301 is a mandatory update. If someone other than the legal owner of the tags is currently on the road with such a part, an alarm will sound after a while. This is still relatively inconspicuous at the moment, and that is exactly where Apple will start.

For more security: Apple AirTags get louder / © NextPit

The company from Cupertino will give the AirTags a different, more aggressive frequency and, above all, make them louder. This will make it easier to track down the trackers. The catch to the story: If you use the tags as an anti-theft device, they will also catch the attention of thieves more quickly thanks to the louder alarm. In addition, there is still the problem that the alarm only goes off after hours. For example, if a stalker is on your tail, it could already be too late before this louder alarm sounds.

In addition, there will certainly still be enough people who simply have the alarm in the AirTags removed. So the good news is that while AirTags will become more secure as of mid-May - the tags will continue to offer too much potential for people with criminal energy.

How do you see it? Do you use the AirTags as practical everyday helpers and are looking forward to the update? Or are you suspicious of the trackers anyway? Write us in the comments.