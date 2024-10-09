Hot topics

Fitbit Watches Gain Smarter Health Insights with Gemini Update

Since Google acquired Fitbit, it has made several changes to integrate its brand and technology into Fitbit's devices. One of the latest updates is the introduction of Fitbit Labs, powered by Google's Gemini technology.

Fitbit Labs is an experimental platform where Fitbit users can try out new features before they're officially released. It also lets users provide feedback on these features to help improve them.

The first feature available in Fitbit Labs is called “Insights Explorer,” which uses AI to give personalized health and fitness insights based on the data from your Fitbit. It can answer questions about your activity and health and provide helpful visuals like charts and graphs. This feature relies on Google's Gemini models to understand and respond to users' questions.

Google's Fitbit Labs
Google launches Fitbit Labs initiative, offering experimental features to select users. / © Google

How to Sign Up for and Access Fitbit Labs Features

To access Fitbit Labs, you may need to enroll in the program through the Fitbit app, and some features could require a Fitbit Premium subscription. Keep in mind that these features are temporary and only available to select users. Google hasn't confirmed if similar options will come to the Pixel Watch.

Is Fitbit Premium worth it for Fitbit and Pixel devices? Please let us know what you think!

Source: Fitbit Community

