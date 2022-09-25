Tech & Community
Fitbit smartwatches and trackers to require Google accounts in 2023

Authored by: Jade Bryan
After the fitness brand was acquired last year, it's no surprise that we are starting to see deeper Google branding into Fitbit's devices and services. The latest move by the search giant seems to reflect on that commitment, as Fitbit fitness trackers and smartwatches will start to require Google account starting in 2023.

TL;DR

  • Google accounts will be required when activating new Fitbit devices in 2023.
  • Fitbit's services are also affected by this move.
  • Fitbit accounts will end in 2025.

Fitbit announces through its support page that it will launch "Google accounts on Fitbit" initiative sometime next year. Users will be given the option to move their Fitbit accounts into Google. However, it will still be possible to use Fitbit's devices and services with a Fitbit account until early 2025.

Fitbit didn't disclose all affected services or wearable functions. But according to the Google-owned company, things like activating newly released Fitbit hardware will need to have the Google accounts. Moreover, it also indicates that migrating to Google will allow for improved security and added features.

Fitbit Sense 2 smartwatch
Fitbit Sense 2 features an ECG and new EDA sensor for body stress tracking / © Fitbit

Google doubles down on its previous commitment that it will not use Fitbit data for its Google Ads and tracking practices. The fitness company adds that this collected health and fitness data of its users will be stored separately from Google's ad service. Fitbit is yet to release the full details of its plan whether we will see a complete rebranding of Fitbit apps like Fitbit Pay to Google Pay in the future.

More Google apps launching into Fitbit watches and trackers

Fitbit is seen to introduce more Google apps to its devices. The Fitbit Sense 2 (review) and Fitbit Versa 4 smartwatches that were launched last month are promised to receive the Google Maps and Wallet apps at the end of the year. Google's voice assistant is also expected to ship with these latest wearables.

Do you favor Google apps replacing Fitbit names on your smartwatch or fitness tracker? Let us hear your sentiment.

Source: Fitbit

