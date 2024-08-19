Hot topics

Fitbit's Inspire is a top choice for Pixel and Android users looking for a fitness tracker, and it's currently on sale at Amazon. You can get it for 20% off, bringing the price down to $79, which is the second-best price it's ever been. Although it's not the lowest price ever, this is a rare and significant discount, especially since Google rarely offers sales.

The discount applies to all three color options of the Fitbit Inspire 3, including the popular black case with a matching black strap, as well as a black/pink option. Plus, you can easily swap the strap to match your style.

Why Buy the Fitbit Inspire 3 to Track your Wellness

The Fitbit Inspire 3 (review), which was launched in 2022, is still very popular, for good reason. It's a feature-packed fitness tracker that doesn't break your bank. This sale further makes it a solid purchase.

Like the other Fitbit wearables, the Inspire 3 has comprehensive tracking capabilities and access to the Fitbit Premium for more advanced metrics and more profound insights. The device comes with a free 6-month subscription right from activation. But as for basic features, these are robust enough for many users.

Fitbit Inspire 3 sensors
When it comes to sensors, a blood oxygen meter has been added. / © NextPit

The Fitbit Inspire 3 can monitor your heart rate and blood oxygen saturation level continuously, in addition to irregular rhythm notifications and resting heart rate. There is also stress tracking with guided mindfulness sessions, as well as sleep and menstrual cycle tracking for women. While in fitness, you're getting a fantastic Readiness score feature, active zones, and automatic workout detection.

The Inspire 3 has a discreet and lightweight form, making it a better wearable to wear even in your sleep. Plus, it has a bright and vivid touch OLED screen with always-on display mode. And with a 50-meter swim-proof rating, you can rely on the fitness tracker for recording your water activities. Even better, it has a long battery life that is rated up to 10 days.

Additionally, Fitbit's lightweight tracker is integrated with some smart features such as customizable watch faces, notifications support, and the ability to find your Fitbit or locate your phone using the tracker.

Are you looking to upgrade your tracker? What do you think of the Fitbit Inspire 3 now that it is cheaper? Tell us your plans.

