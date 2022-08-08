Fitbit to retire PC and Mac syncing — But here's how to enable offline music

Fitbit announced that it will officially retire the Connect app for PC and Mac after October 13, 2022. Users will be left with the only option to sync their devices through the mobile app on Android and iOS after the said date. However, it gets tedious for people who want to transfer their music on their Fitbit watches or trackers for offline playback.

TL;DR

Fitbit limits on how to transfer music for offline playback.

The company is leaving users with options to use Deezer or Pandora apps.

Both require subscription before you can download music or podcasts.

The announcement, which was found by 9to5Google, details on how affected users will be able to move on once the PC/Mac app is discontinued. Fitbit's decision will mostly affect those who rely on the app for transferring music tracks and playlists to supported smartwatch for offline listening.

On October 13, 2022 we're removing the option to transfer playlists to your Fitbit watch through your computer. You can continue to play personal music stored on your watch and transfer music to your watch with the Deezer app and Pandora app.

The majority will still be able to connect and sync their watch through the mobile app. Popular music apps such as Spotify and YouTube Music are still available, but these are limited to basic control functions. These don't come with offline playback. Thus, using these apps requires steady internet connection with your phone at your side.

How to enable offline music playback on Fitbit smartwatches

If you want to transfer your music or podcasts for offline access without bringing your phone, Fitbit gives options through Deezer or Pandora app. Both even require subscription before you can download and enjoy your music on-the-go.

Unfortunately, there is no current alternative aside from the two apps mentioned. With Fitbit using its own operating software, it is unlikely that the Google-owned company will be able to add music apps that will support the said offline function on its current and older watches.

What do you think of Fitbit limiting the way you transfer music and audio files? Do you play offline music on your smartwatch? Let us hear your thoughts.