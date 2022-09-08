Fitbit wants the Charge 6 tracker to be advanced and exciting

Fitbit just recently unveiled the Sense 2 and Versa 4 watches alongside the Inspire 3 smart fitness tracker a couple of weeks ago. But a new report hint that the Google-owned company still has another device up its sleeves—and which is the Charge 6.

TL;DR

Fitbit might announce the Charge 6 tracker soon.

Google was spotted testing the Wallet app on the Charge 6.

Fitbit's Charge 6 could get a new body response sensor.

The Charge 5 was introduced for over a year now, so it is only reasonable for Fitbit to reveal a successor to the feature-packed tracker anytime soon. Based on the report of 9to5Google, the unannounced wearable is said to carry over the design of its predecessor including the 1-inch screen. Considering the effective and modern design of Charge 5, Fitbit is in a better position to retain the proven styling of its trackers.

Source code hints of Google testing the Wallet app on Charge 6 / © 9to5Google

Google Wallet on Fitbit Charge 6

Moreover, the upcoming Charge 6 may support Google's Wallet app according to source code that was spotted last month. The payment app would come as an option to the Fitbit Pay which is already available on other Fitbit smartwatches. Both Sense 2 and Versa 4 are planned to receive the Wallet app later this year.

Fitbit is expected to keep most of the features from the GPS-ready Charge 5 such as ECG, EDA scanning, and array of health sensors used in monitoring heart rate and blood oxygen level. The new Body Response sensor could also arrive on the sixth generation Charge tracker. Fitbit's latest health function debuted on the Sense 2 and enables all-day stress management on the smartwatch.

There are still no definite details yet regarding the launch date and retail price of Charge 6. But the discounted pricing of the Charge 5 on Amazon suggests that a refresh could be around the corner.

Will you consider buying the Charge 6 if it is launched with the same pricing as its predecessor? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.