Facebook Messenger problems and solutions

For some time now, Facebook Messenger has been a standalone app, separate from the Facebook application. This has made it a more powerful messenger service, capable of competing with its brother, WhatsApp. Its independence also makes it hungry for battery and memory, however, and it now comes with its own set of concerns. Here's what to do when Facebook Messenger is not working.

If you can't access your Facebook Messenger account on your smartphone, try one of the following solutions:

1. Access Facebook via your browser:

Simply open your web browser and go to https://www.facebook.com/. Log in with your username and password. You should be able to access your messages within the Facebook website, old school style.

2. Some users, the Lite version of the App works fine, so

Get Messenger Lite from the Google Play Store. Download, open, and log in with your credentials. Enjoy messaging as usual, with a streamlined appearance and just the essential features.

3. Try a "wrapper" app that packages the mobile site in app form with a new design

We recommend the following apps for Facebook! You might find you don't want to switch back.

Facebook Messenger has been found to consume more than its fair share of memory and power. This is because the app obsessively checks for updates and notifications. Even when your phone is asleep or without a signal, the app continues its relentless search for a reason to do something. The app also takes up a lot of storage space. Before I uninstalled it, Messenger occupied 100 MB of space on my phone, but some users report even higher figures.

If Facebook Messenger is not working on your phone, uninstall the app. Next, add a shortcut to the mobile site to your home screen and allow the site to send you push notifications if you want to continue receiving them, or install Metal or Tinfoil, a pair of apps that are little more than skins for the mobile site. Any of these options will save on internal storage space, RAM consumption, and battery life.

A wrapper like Tinfoil or Metal will save on battery life and memory consumption. / © NextPit

I can't send or receive messages

If you're trying to send a sticker to your friend and Facebook Messenger is not delivering your vital correspondence, do not despair. Although the situation may seem desperate beyond all comprehension, the solution could well be simple.

Ensure, firstly, that the app is up to date. Head into the Google Play Store, hit the menu button, and press on My apps & games. From here, see if Messenger is among the apps awaiting an update. If it is, simply press on it and hit the Update button.

Alternatively, if Facebook Messenger keeps crashing, try the mobile site.

You can also take a look here to see if Facebook Messenger is down in your area or other users are experiencing problems. Whether or not Facebook is using you to conduct psychological tests, you might just have to wait until the service returns.

Visit the Google Play Store to check Messenger is up to date. / © NextPit

All (or some) of my messages have disappeared

If you've accidentally deleted your messages, which is not easily done, then you're out of luck; they're gone. But maybe you just archived them, in which case you are in luck.

Head to the mobile or desktop site, click on the messages button then See all > More > Archived (for desktop users) or go to your messages, press See all messages, scroll to the bottom, and press View Archived Messages (on the mobile site) and see if you can find the message you long for there.

Facebook Messenger is not working on Android

If Messenger is pulling out its big malfunctioning guns and giving you a blank screen, or you're getting a lot of Unfortunately Facebook Messenger has stopped messages, then there are a few things to try.

First, check your Android OS is up to date by going to Settings > About device > Software update > Update now. Make sure you're connected to Wi-Fi and you have more than 50 percent battery before you do this, though. If your phone needed an update, installing it might be enough to fix the problem, otherwise, read on.

Next, try going to Settings > Applications & notifications > See all apps > Messenger > Storage and hit Clear Storage and Clear Cache.

Clearing the cache and data should help clear up most problems. / © NextPit

Make sure the app is up to date, as well, by opening the Google Play Store, hitting the menu button, and pressing on My apps & games. From here, see if Messenger is among the apps awaiting an update and press on it and hit the Update button if it is.

Finally, try uninstalling the app and reinstalling it. Go to Settings > Applications & notifications > See all apps > Messenger > and press Uninstall. Then head into the Play Store and download it again.

Let us know in the comments if there are any Facebook Messenger problems you're struggling with, and we'll do our best to address them.