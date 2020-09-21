Facebook Messenger problems and solutions
For some time now, Facebook Messenger has been a standalone app, separate from the Facebook application. This has made it a more powerful messenger service, capable of competing with its brother, WhatsApp. Its independence also makes it hungry for battery and memory, however, and it now comes with its own set of concerns. Here's what to do when Facebook Messenger is not working.
If you can't access your Facebook Messenger account on your smartphone, try one of the following solutions:
1. Access Facebook via your browser:
- Simply open your web browser and go to https://www.facebook.com/.
- Log in with your username and password.
- You should be able to access your messages within the Facebook website, old school style.
2. Some users, the Lite version of the App works fine, so
- Get Messenger Lite from the Google Play Store.
- Download, open, and log in with your credentials.
- Enjoy messaging as usual, with a streamlined appearance and just the essential features.
3. Try a "wrapper" app that packages the mobile site in app form with a new design
- We recommend the following apps for Facebook! You might find you don't want to switch back.
Facebook Messenger has been found to consume more than its fair share of memory and power. This is because the app obsessively checks for updates and notifications. Even when your phone is asleep or without a signal, the app continues its relentless search for a reason to do something. The app also takes up a lot of storage space. Before I uninstalled it, Messenger occupied 100 MB of space on my phone, but some users report even higher figures.
If Facebook Messenger is not working on your phone, uninstall the app. Next, add a shortcut to the mobile site to your home screen and allow the site to send you push notifications if you want to continue receiving them, or install Metal or Tinfoil, a pair of apps that are little more than skins for the mobile site. Any of these options will save on internal storage space, RAM consumption, and battery life.
I can't send or receive messages
If you're trying to send a sticker to your friend and Facebook Messenger is not delivering your vital correspondence, do not despair. Although the situation may seem desperate beyond all comprehension, the solution could well be simple.
Ensure, firstly, that the app is up to date. Head into the Google Play Store, hit the menu button, and press on My apps & games. From here, see if Messenger is among the apps awaiting an update. If it is, simply press on it and hit the Update button.
Alternatively, if Facebook Messenger keeps crashing, try the mobile site.
You can also take a look here to see if Facebook Messenger is down in your area or other users are experiencing problems. Whether or not Facebook is using you to conduct psychological tests, you might just have to wait until the service returns.
All (or some) of my messages have disappeared
If you've accidentally deleted your messages, which is not easily done, then you're out of luck; they're gone. But maybe you just archived them, in which case you are in luck.
Head to the mobile or desktop site, click on the messages button then See all > More > Archived (for desktop users) or go to your messages, press See all messages, scroll to the bottom, and press View Archived Messages (on the mobile site) and see if you can find the message you long for there.
Facebook Messenger is not working on Android
If Messenger is pulling out its big malfunctioning guns and giving you a blank screen, or you're getting a lot of Unfortunately Facebook Messenger has stopped messages, then there are a few things to try.
First, check your Android OS is up to date by going to Settings > About device > Software update > Update now. Make sure you're connected to Wi-Fi and you have more than 50 percent battery before you do this, though. If your phone needed an update, installing it might be enough to fix the problem, otherwise, read on.
Next, try going to Settings > Applications & notifications > See all apps > Messenger > Storage and hit Clear Storage and Clear Cache.
Make sure the app is up to date, as well, by opening the Google Play Store, hitting the menu button, and pressing on My apps & games. From here, see if Messenger is among the apps awaiting an update and press on it and hit the Update button if it is.
Finally, try uninstalling the app and reinstalling it. Go to Settings > Applications & notifications > See all apps > Messenger > and press Uninstall. Then head into the Play Store and download it again.
Let us know in the comments if there are any Facebook Messenger problems you're struggling with, and we'll do our best to address them.
im trying to log on to messenger, but it keeps going back to welcome page, i have had it on for years and now i cant get it back.
I have error on loading media, how to solve it?
Probably the extension of the media is not supported.
My notification previews aren't showing up on my chat heads. I've done everything this article said to do, and still nothing. What do I do?
A very useful application
Facebook messenger is outdated and full of bugs. Uninstalled it already from my phone.
I have a new Android 9 tablet. Not this one! Messenger app does not bring up the bar of emojis to react to a message in conversation. The sound is there for it but all it does is turns screen from horizontal to vertical! Tried everything I can but nothing changes
Do you have a keyboard app ? Try Swiftkey. Anyway messenger is full of problems and a resource hog. Messenger Lite is much better and all the functionality is there.
my messenger won't let me share links from google chrome anymore..i don't know how to fix it. if i unistall messenger i have no idea how to reinstall and don't want to lose all my old messages!
I have been finding it difficult to open the messenger app on my brothers 📱 now he have no access to his messages, any quick response apart from these long procedures?
i have a new mobile honor 8x my problem is messanger voice massage will not play in mobile data why?
Informative
Message on my Samson grand prime phone says messenger not responding .mostly when on vid call.my wifi is fine no problems with other sites?
FB Messenger disappeared a few days from my tablet. Have cleared all cache uninstalled some apps have tried several times to install messenger from FB app and Google play store. Both say that it cannot install. HELP I MISS MY MESSENGER. I did install Messenger Lite but I cannot open up half of my messages nor can I use gifts or play Words with Friends through messenger like I could before. Hopefully you can fix soon. Thank you
I can't get on my messenger please turn my messenger on thank you
cant get on messenger at all it comes on then starts to flash across the screen which i can not watch as im epelespy
Cannot access any games to play with friends especially 8 ball pool, messenger appears to be working. Tried to troubleshoot which didn't work. Any suggestions??
Haven't been able to play any of the instant games. I have done all the trouble shooting and still not working, The instant games do work on my desk top, but not on S9.
I have not been able to play Words with friends for a few days now. It told me my version didnt support games anymore and to update. I didnt have the choice to update yet so I uninstalled messenger...5 times... and no games worked. I finally got an update toggle and updated my messenger and behold, it still doesnt work. In fact, I can't find any games in discover anymore.
I don’t have fb just messenger and it’s all working except my games icon has disappeared. Have uninstalled and reinstalled but no joy. Cleared cache, turned phone on and off. Sad