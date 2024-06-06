Are you looking to outsource some of the cleaning tasks in your home? Then today is your lucky day as Amazon is discounting the eufy 11S robot vacuum cleaner. The entry-level robovac is 44% off currently on the online retailer for a discounted price of just under $140.

The eufy 11S is a smart robot vacuum cleaner by eufy/Anker with compact dimensions. It is only 2.85'' tall to fit under the sofa and furniture. It works equally well on hard floors as well as carpets, with a smart detection feature to climb small ledges and avoid stairs or drops.

Affiliate offer eufy 11S

The robovac comes with a charging station to which the eufy 11S automatically goes back to when the battery is low. The suction power is rated at 1300 Pa, capable of cleaning pet hair around the house.

The eufy 11S is rated at a silent 55 dB noise level. / © eufy

The basic feature set on the eufy 11S can be seen as too simple but at the same time doesn't raise issues with privacy concerns, as it doesn't require a network connection. Just remember that the robovac cannot be controlled with a smartphone app, but uses a simple to use remote control.

What do you think of this deal? Do you prefer robovacs with more features, voice controls, and more connectivity?