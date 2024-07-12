The Epic Games Store is one of the most popular online game stores. It offers many free games, including a special offer that changes weekly. The special offer is a paid game the store gives away for free for a limited time. Once the offer ends, you get to keep the game without additional cost.

Each week, you can save money on video games by checking out what the Epic Games Store has to offer. The free game’s quality and genre vary greatly, so you should check in every week so you don’t miss out on any great deals. If the game of the week does not appeal to you, you don’t lose out by skipping it.

To download a free game, you need to add it to your account, where it will remain even after the offer expires. Creating an Epic Games Store account is free and easy. This week, you can download “Floppy Knights”. Next week’s game becomes available on Thursday, the 28th of July.

Free game of the week: "Floppy Knights"

"Floppy Knights" combines two familiar genres into one. It fuses tactical gameplay with card game mechanics in a way that will challenge and excite you. The game revolves around Phoebe and Carlton, a brilliant young inventor and her best friend, who challenge each other to battles. Your Floppy Knights are tangible projections summoned from floppy disks. To win, you must carefully select your knights, hone your deck, and execute your strategy.

"Floppy Knights" is available in the Epic Games Store since the start of the free offer. The game was first released in 2022 and has aggregated very positive reviews on Steam. You only have until the 28th to download the game for free.

Floppy Knights is a quirky adventure. / © Steam

Next week's free games:

"Arcade Paradise"

"Arcade Paradise" is a fun Indie game that takes you back to the 90s. You play as Ashley, a young woman who has just inherited the family laundromat. However, making a living off of dirty laundry does not exactly entice you. Instead, you decide to turn the old laundromat into the ultimate arcade. The game contains over 35 different arcade games, each fully realized with its own unique gameplay, stories, missions, and high scores.

"Arcade Paradise" has received praise from players and critics alike. It cleverly combines management sim elements with wonderfully designed arcade games, which makes it uniquely fun. The game is usually available for $20 but will be free starting next week.

Arcade Paradise combines management and retro gaming. / © Steam

"Maid of Sker"

"Maid of Sker" is a first-person survival horror game. It is set in a remote hotel with a gory and strange history from British folklore. You are only armed with a defensive sound device and must utilize stealth tactics to avoid certain death at the hands of your enemies. The game is inspired by the haunting Welsh tale of Elisabeth Williams. It tells the story of a family empire driven by torture, slavery, and a supernatural mystery.

Critic's opinions on this game are divided. Some praise the well-thought-out story, while others gripe about the gameplay, describing it as a chore rather than a game. The only way for you to figure out how fun this game is, is to play it. It will be available for free starting next week.