If you're still on the fence about investing in a robot vacuum cleaner , now might be the best time to finally plunge in. While many options with an all-in-one setup come with a high price tag, Ecovacs' popular Deebot T20 Omni is currently 45 percent off at Amazon.

This steep reduction is equivalent to $500 off its original price, and it's also shy of the record-low price and the same offer that was given to Prime Members last month.

Affiliate offer Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni

Why buy the Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni

Ecovacs' Deebot T20 Omni (review) is one of the robot vacuum cleaners with a self-cleaning feature. Its base station has a mop washer, and it uses hot water to effectively eliminate most bacteria and keep the pads stain-free. At the same time, it also has a blower to dry the pads, so the Deebot T20 Omni can quickly resume its cleaning. Plus, the station can hold up to 75 days of dirt without you to manually clear the dust bin.

Apart from the excellent mopping system, the Deebot T20 Omni is also liked for its vacuum functionalities. It has a rated suction of 6,000 Pa, which is on the higher end of the stick compared to many alternative robot vacuums. There is also a tangle-free rubber brush to clear out hairs from getting piled up.

Ecovacs's Deebot T20 Omni features a dual mop pod with an auto-lift feature. / © nextpit

Moreover, the robot vacuum cleaner works with the Ecovacs app and the company's own Yiko assistant for voice control, but you can also tap Alexa, Google, or Apple Siri without the need to set up a smart speaker. The housekeeper mode also makes it more flexible to pick or customize cleaning modes.

With a LiDAR navigation system, you can create 3D maps of your spaces and utilize these for routines and multi-level cleaning on top of obstacle avoidance.

Which features of Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni do you think are the most essential in your home cleaning? Let us know in the comments.