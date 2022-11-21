Ecovacs Deebot X1 Turbo review: Robot mop makes short work of carpets

The mopping and vacuuming robot known as the Ecovacs Deebot X1 Turbo convinces with a wide range of functions. It cleans using a suction power of 5,000 Pa and two rotating wiping pads. There is also a station with two tanks to hold clean and dirty water, which the robot regularly uses to rinse its two mops. In addition, you can also use the voice assistant to 'summon' the robot when some key lime pie has landed on the kitchen floor instead of in your mouth for the umpteenth time. Sounds great, doesn't it?

Unfortunately, the software repeatedly caused problems in the review. The Ecovacs X1 Turbo needed half a dozen attempts to scan its own four walls, and the cleaning processes were stopped at random multiple times. The live view of the robot's position also did not work reliably. What would be forgivable in a $300 robotic vacuum cleaning is disappointing in an upper mid-range model that currently costs $850 after being discounted from its MSRP of $1,349.99. You read that right: Ecovacs is currently offering its top model with a massive $500 discount.

The Ecovacs Deebot X1 Turbo has many strengths, there is no doubt about that. However, the manufacturer charges a hefty premium for them with a recommended retail price of $1,349. First its strengths: The mopping and vacuuming robot offers excellent cleaning performance. With 5,000 Pa of suction power, it does not need to hide behind dedicated vacuum robots, and the two rotating wiping pads reliably scrub hard floors clean and give your carpets a wide berth at the same time.

Unboxing and set up

The setup of the Ecovacs Deebot X1 Turbo is quick and easy. You install the manufacturer's app, follow the settings on your smartphone, and a few minutes later, the robot and station are connected to the Wi-Fi network. Mapping out the cleaning route however, is a challenge.

What I liked:

Quick and easy setup.

Surveillance camera function.

What I disliked:

Mixed mapping performance.

Cannot clean carpets and hard floors in one go.

As with most modern day vacuum robots, setting up the Ecovacs Deebot X1 Turbo works very easily. After installing the app, you set up an account, inform the app of your Wi-Fi password, and a few seconds later, the vacuuming and mopping robot is ready to go. In the next step, the Deebot X1 Turbo wants to map your apartment and it begins with a tap of the finger.

Unfortunately, the X1 Turbo always finished fails to completely map the entire region in the review. In other words, the robot simply ignored some rooms despite having the doors wide open. The app even indicates this with a "Mapping incomplete" message, and you can send the robot off to map its route again with a tap. Why this doesn't work automatically is beyond me. After about half a dozen attempts, the place is finally mapped.

The mapping drags on. At least the app offers the possibility to create a backup of your maps. / © NextPit

Ideally, the X1 Turbo recognizes individual rooms right away. However, according to the Ecovacs app, my apartment consists of one huge room and a storage room behind the kitchen. Ah well, at least there is the possibility to manually divide the rooms. However, this works worse in reality than it is better as my attempts always leave me with a no-man's-land that is no longer assigned to any room.

If you want, you can even add furniture to the scanned floor plan via the Ecovacs app. The X1 Turbo even recognizes some things on its own, such as my couch. However, I had to add a dining table manually. Once I've done that, I can theoretically say: "Yiko, clean up around the dining table". In practice, this actually works if you have configured your living space accordingly in the app. The only thing that did not work in the review was calling "Yiko, clean up here" - the X1 Turbo could not find me.

After breakfast, you can tell the suction assistant Yiko to clean around the dining table. This actually worked quite well. / © NextPit

What is far more important would be the regular cleaning capability. The Ecovacs Deebot X1 Turbo has two fundamentally different operating modes: vacuuming and mopping. If you have the robot running in mopping mode, then it will skip all the carpets in your home and only take care of hard floors. If you remove the two magnetically held mops, the robot vacuums the entire place.

If you want the Ecovacs X1 Turbo to vacuum carpets, you have to remove the two mops. / © NextPit

This has its own set of advantages and disadvantages: For starters, it actually makes sense because this way, the edges of your precious oriental carpets actually don't get damp. On the other hand, it prevents the X1 Turbo from reaching areas in the home that can only be reached by walking across a carpet. Here, a "screw my IKEA carpets" mode would still be desirable. Or do buyers of $1,350 robotic vacuum cleaners not own cheap carpets?

Here, you can see how the Deebot X1 Turbo avoids carpets when mopping. / © NextPit

Last but not least, the surveillance camera feature is worth mentioning. You can access the live image of the robot vacuum at any time via the app and even control the Deebot X1 Turbo freely using the control pad.

You can either watch the Deebot X1 Turbo at work as seen here or control it yourself. / © NextPit

You can also record short videos via the camera, communicate with your home via voice, and even let the robot patrol regularly around the home.