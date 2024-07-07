Hot topics

Ecovacs' Deebot T30S All-in-One Robot Cleaner is on Sale for 25% Off

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
ecovacs deebot t30s combo
© Ecovacs
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

Investing in a powerful all-in-one robot vacuum cleaner can be costly, but buying one today makes it more reasonable. For instance, Ecovacs newest Deebot T30S cleaner is on sale on Amazon ahead of the Prime Day. This knocks $249 off (25 percent) the standalone set bringing it down to $750 from $999.

There is also a similar reduction offered for the Deebot T30S Combo which comes with a bundled a handheld Deebot vacuum that is listed for $950, down $250 from the usual price at $1199.

Why is the Ecovacs Deebot T30S a high-end robot cleaner to buy

Ecovacs' Deebot T30S is the latest premium robot floor cleaner came on the scene two months ago. It brings notable upgrades coming from the predecessors, so it makes it a worthy purchase for those anyone looking for a full smart cleaner with future-proof features.

In terms of cleaning, the Deebot T30S boasts a powerful suction rated at 11,000 Pa, which beats many of the alternatives in the same price range or even the Deebot X20 Omni that our colleague reviewed. Plus, it has a new dual anti-tangle brush and roller that is much more efficient in eliminating hair while reducing maintenance eventually.

Ecovacs Deebot T30S
Ecovacs Deebot T30S' all-in-one station with hot water for washing of mops / © Ecovacs

As for the cordless handheld unit, this has its own charging and dock station attached to the robot's base. It's pretty much capable in vacuuming like the robot companion while its form factor offers flexibility for other hard to reach surfaces.

The cleaner is no slouch when it comes to mopping. It has dual mop heads integrated on a hovering arm for extending wiping. This ensures wider coverage, especially for edges and corners of your house. The mop system also supports auto-lift to avoid your rugs and carpets from getting wet.

The all-in-one station not only manages automation for dust collection, but it has a washing and drying area for the mops. It sprays hot water to effectively remove stains and dirt on the mops while also killing harmful bacteria.

Do you think the Deebot T30S will be a great addition to your cleaning arsenal at home? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

 The Best Portable Projectors in 2024

  The best choice The best value for money The best for less The all-rounder The challenger The best laser TV
Product
Xgimi Halo+
Dangbei Neo
Technaxx TX-127
Samsung Freestyle
Nebula Anker Capsule 3 Laser
Formovie Theater
Image Xgimi Halo+ Product Image Dangbei Neo Product Image Technaxx TX-127 Product Image Samsung Freestyle Product Image Nebula Anker Capsule 3 Laser Product Image Formovie Theater Product Image
Offers

To find out more, browse through our comprehensive Portable Projectors buying guide.

nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing