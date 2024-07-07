Investing in a powerful all-in-one robot vacuum cleaner can be costly, but buying one today makes it more reasonable. For instance, Ecovacs newest Deebot T30S cleaner is on sale on Amazon ahead of the Prime Day. This knocks $249 off (25 percent) the standalone set bringing it down to $750 from $999.

There is also a similar reduction offered for the Deebot T30S Combo which comes with a bundled a handheld Deebot vacuum that is listed for $950, down $250 from the usual price at $1199.

Affiliate offer Ecovacs Deebot T30S

Why is the Ecovacs Deebot T30S a high-end robot cleaner to buy

Ecovacs' Deebot T30S is the latest premium robot floor cleaner came on the scene two months ago. It brings notable upgrades coming from the predecessors, so it makes it a worthy purchase for those anyone looking for a full smart cleaner with future-proof features.

In terms of cleaning, the Deebot T30S boasts a powerful suction rated at 11,000 Pa, which beats many of the alternatives in the same price range or even the Deebot X20 Omni that our colleague reviewed. Plus, it has a new dual anti-tangle brush and roller that is much more efficient in eliminating hair while reducing maintenance eventually.

Ecovacs Deebot T30S' all-in-one station with hot water for washing of mops / © Ecovacs

As for the cordless handheld unit, this has its own charging and dock station attached to the robot's base. It's pretty much capable in vacuuming like the robot companion while its form factor offers flexibility for other hard to reach surfaces.

The cleaner is no slouch when it comes to mopping. It has dual mop heads integrated on a hovering arm for extending wiping. This ensures wider coverage, especially for edges and corners of your house. The mop system also supports auto-lift to avoid your rugs and carpets from getting wet.

The all-in-one station not only manages automation for dust collection, but it has a washing and drying area for the mops. It sprays hot water to effectively remove stains and dirt on the mops while also killing harmful bacteria.

Do you think the Deebot T30S will be a great addition to your cleaning arsenal at home? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.