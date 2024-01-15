Smart Cleaning: Buy Ecovacs' Deebot T20 Omni Robot at $400 Less

Popular robot vacuum brand Ecovacs is now running a sale for the Deebot T20 Omni over on Amazon. With this deal, its high-end robot vacuum cleaner with a hot washing and drying falls back to its best price of $699. Meaning, it's $400 less (36 percent) from its original listing at $1099.

The sale is good until supplies last, so your chances of getting it for the above price is higher when you order it right now.

Why Ecovacs' Deebot T20 Omni is a preferred robot vacuum cleaner

In our review, the Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni is easily recommendable for those who are looking for an all-in-one cleaner with an automated base station and pure hands-free cleaning. However, it even makes a more compelling purchase at its current discounted cost.

For starters, it features a high suction power of 6,000 Pa, which effectively clears out hair and dirt from carpets and gaps between tiles. The device is no slouch in terms of mopping function as well. It has an auto-lift and pressurized dual mopper for better floor cleaning. Additionally, the station itself can hot wash and air dry the mops when needed on top of auto-emptying dust bins in the vacuum for up to 75 days.

Ecovacs' Deebot T20 Omni station has an auto-empty dust bin and hot washing and drying for its mops. / © nextpit

In terms of automation and navigation, the Deebot T20 Omni is equipped with LiDAR for a real-time 3D scanning tech and 3D mapping. There is also support for multi-level cleaning as well as room customization such as no-go zones and virtual walls which are manageable on the mobile app. Plus, you can command the robot via the company's in-house Yiko assistant or through Alexa and Google Assistant.

The Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni gets up to 3 hours of operating time, which is enough to clean a large space between charges. You don't need to worry about manually charging it as this is automated as well.

What do you think of the Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni and its features? Does it make a suitable robot cleaner for your home or space? Share with us your answers in the comments and if you'd like to see more robot vacuum deals.