Ecovacs' robot cleaners are renowned for their powerful suction and mopping capabilities, making them ideal for hassle-free cleaning. If you're planning a holiday clean-up, now might be the perfect time to invest in one. The Ecovacs Deebot N10 Max+ is currently on sale for just $249, a significant discount from its original price of $649.

This impressive $400 price drop (61 percent off) is the lowest we've seen for the Deebot N10 Max+, and the deal applies to the black color variant.

Why the Ecovacs Deebot N10 Max+ is worth considering

Among the plethora of robot vacuum and mop cleaners on the market, the Deebot N10 Max+ stands out for its reliable performance and versatile features. It boasts a powerful 4,300 Pa suction system paired with efficient floating and main brushes to tackle dirt and debris effectively.

The mopping capabilities are equally remarkable. Using Ecovacs' proprietary OZMO technology, the robot effectively removes stains from hard floors. Users can adjust the cleaning intensity with four levels of water flow and take advantage of the auto-lift mop pads, which prevent carpets and rugs from getting wet during the mopping process.

Ecovacs' Deebot N10 Max+ feature OZMO mopping with auto-detection and auto-lift functions. / © Ecovacs

The Deebot N10 Max+ takes automation to the next level with its 2.5-liter dustbin base station, capable of storing up to 7 weeks' worth of dirt. Both the station and the robot feature anti-bacterial filters that capture dust and allergens as small as 0.35 micrometers. Additionally, the robot offers an impressive 200-minute runtime, and recharging is fully automated via the docking station.

Like Ecovacs' higher-end models, the Deebot N10 Max+ is equipped with advanced LiDAR technology for precise obstacle avoidance and 3D mapping. You can customize room cleaning and set routines through the mobile app. It also supports voice commands and integrates seamlessly with Google Assistant, Alexa, and Siri for hands-free operation.

