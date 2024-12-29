Hot topics

Ecovacs' Deebot N10 Max+ Robot Cleaner Falls to $249 After a 61% Off

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
Ecovacs deebot n10 max plus robot vacuum deal
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

Ecovacs' robot cleaners are renowned for their powerful suction and mopping capabilities, making them ideal for hassle-free cleaning. If you're planning a holiday clean-up, now might be the perfect time to invest in one. The Ecovacs Deebot N10 Max+ is currently on sale for just $249, a significant discount from its original price of $649.

This impressive $400 price drop (61 percent off) is the lowest we've seen for the Deebot N10 Max+, and the deal applies to the black color variant.

Why the Ecovacs Deebot N10 Max+ is worth considering

Among the plethora of robot vacuum and mop cleaners on the market, the Deebot N10 Max+ stands out for its reliable performance and versatile features. It boasts a powerful 4,300 Pa suction system paired with efficient floating and main brushes to tackle dirt and debris effectively.

The mopping capabilities are equally remarkable. Using Ecovacs' proprietary OZMO technology, the robot effectively removes stains from hard floors. Users can adjust the cleaning intensity with four levels of water flow and take advantage of the auto-lift mop pads, which prevent carpets and rugs from getting wet during the mopping process.

Ecovacs Deebot N10 Max+
Ecovacs' Deebot N10 Max+ feature OZMO mopping with auto-detection and auto-lift functions. / © Ecovacs

The Deebot N10 Max+ takes automation to the next level with its 2.5-liter dustbin base station, capable of storing up to 7 weeks' worth of dirt. Both the station and the robot feature anti-bacterial filters that capture dust and allergens as small as 0.35 micrometers. Additionally, the robot offers an impressive 200-minute runtime, and recharging is fully automated via the docking station.

Like Ecovacs' higher-end models, the Deebot N10 Max+ is equipped with advanced LiDAR technology for precise obstacle avoidance and 3D mapping. You can customize room cleaning and set routines through the mobile app. It also supports voice commands and integrates seamlessly with Google Assistant, Alexa, and Siri for hands-free operation.

What do you think about this deal? Are you planning to grab one at this incredible price? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

  Editor's choice Best smart home control center Best price-performance ratio Best sound Best sound supplement Best display
Product
Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022
Amazon Echo Hub
Amazon Echo (4.Gen)
Amazon Echo Studio
Amazon Echo Sub
Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd. Gen)
Product image Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022 Product Image Amazon Echo Hub Product Image Amazon Echo (4.Gen) Product Image Amazon Echo Studio Product Image Amazon Echo Sub Product Image Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd. Gen) Product Image
Review
Review: Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022
Review: Amazon Echo Hub
Not yet tested
Review: Amazon Echo Studio
Not yet tested
Not yet tested
Price Compariosn
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing