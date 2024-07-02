Hot topics

If you're in the market for a portable power station with solar charging, you don't need to wait for Amazon's Prime Day sale event to grab one. Ecoflow's tiniest and popular River 2 power station has returned to its best price at $168 on the retailer, which is a rare reduction valued at $131 (44 percent).

You can also opt for the solar generator set which includes a 45-watt solar panel. Normally, it sells for $299 with a discount, but you can get it for $120 less using the voucher before checkout. This drops the set to $179, which is surprisingly a small difference to the standalone unit.

Why the Ecoflow River 2 power station sells like hotcakes

Ecoflow's River 2 (Pro review) is for those who are looking for an ultra-lightweight and portable power cube they can bring on camping or even as an emergency supply at home during outages. The unit only measures ‎9.6" x 8.4" x 5.5" while it only tips the scale at 7.7 pounds (3.49 kg), and according to the company, it's lighter than a cat.

The Ecoflow River 2 is rated with 256 Wh battery capacity, meaning it can fully recharge your MacBook more than three times. But with a power output of 600 watts, it can also energize some high-powered gadgets like your PlayStation 5 for about an hour. Plus, it uses LFP (lithium iron phosphate) cells that deliver a long lifespan compared to conventional lithium cells.

EcoFlow River 2 portable power station
EcoFlow River 2 portable power station can be charged via solar panels. / © EcoFlow

Regarding interfaces, it has a pair of AC sockets, USB-A, and USB-C ports. There are inputs to charge the River 2 as well, including a DC to plug into your car's supply and an input for solar panels. It also supports fast charging, with Ecoflow rating the River 2 to be fully charged from 0 percent in an hour through wall charging.

Like with pricier Ecoflow power station models, the River 2 gets smart features with a mobile app. This lets you monitor and manage the device remotely, which adds safeguards at the same time.

What do you think of the River 2 now that it has gone cheaper? Let us know in the comments.

The best portable power stations by price category

  Sponsored Best power station below $500 Best power station below $1,000 Best power station up to $1,500 Best power station over $1,500
Product
Oukitel P5000
Bluetti EB3A
Ecoflow River 2 Pro
Ecoflow Delta 2
 Jackery Explorer 2000 Plus
Price (without solar) $2,799 $299 $649 $999 $1,980
Price (with solar) $3,499 from $499 from $1,248 from $1,649 from $2,970
Image
Oukitel P5000
Bluetti EB3A
Ecoflow River 2 Pro
Ecoflow Delta 2
Jackery Explorer 2000 Plus
Rating
Read the Oukitel P5000 review
Coming soon
Read the Ecoflow River 2 Pro review
Read the Ecoflow Delta 2 review
Coming soon
Check offer* (without solar)
Check offer (with solar)
  Buying Guide: Those are the Best Portable Power Stations with Solar Option
