Our Favorite Tiny Ecoflow Power Station is 44% Off Today
If you're in the market for a portable power station with solar charging, you don't need to wait for Amazon's Prime Day sale event to grab one. Ecoflow's tiniest and popular River 2 power station has returned to its best price at $168 on the retailer, which is a rare reduction valued at $131 (44 percent).
You can also opt for the solar generator set which includes a 45-watt solar panel. Normally, it sells for $299 with a discount, but you can get it for $120 less using the voucher before checkout. This drops the set to $179, which is surprisingly a small difference to the standalone unit.
Why the Ecoflow River 2 power station sells like hotcakes
Ecoflow's River 2 (Pro review) is for those who are looking for an ultra-lightweight and portable power cube they can bring on camping or even as an emergency supply at home during outages. The unit only measures 9.6" x 8.4" x 5.5" while it only tips the scale at 7.7 pounds (3.49 kg), and according to the company, it's lighter than a cat.
The Ecoflow River 2 is rated with 256 Wh battery capacity, meaning it can fully recharge your MacBook more than three times. But with a power output of 600 watts, it can also energize some high-powered gadgets like your PlayStation 5 for about an hour. Plus, it uses LFP (lithium iron phosphate) cells that deliver a long lifespan compared to conventional lithium cells.
Regarding interfaces, it has a pair of AC sockets, USB-A, and USB-C ports. There are inputs to charge the River 2 as well, including a DC to plug into your car's supply and an input for solar panels. It also supports fast charging, with Ecoflow rating the River 2 to be fully charged from 0 percent in an hour through wall charging.
Like with pricier Ecoflow power station models, the River 2 gets smart features with a mobile app. This lets you monitor and manage the device remotely, which adds safeguards at the same time.
What do you think of the River 2 now that it has gone cheaper? Let us know in the comments.
