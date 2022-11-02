Tech & Community
Ecoflow launches River 2 Max (Pro) cheap power stations with fast charging

3 min read 3 min 1 Comment 1
Authored by: Jade Bryan
EcoFlow River 2 Max Pro Launch Price US Europe Release Date
© EcoFlow US

Ecoflow has launched the entry-level River 2 series portable power stations. The lineup consists of River 2, River 2 Max, and River 2 Pro. All models come with fast and solar charging capabilities as well as LFP (LiFePO4) batteries for extended life cycles. Ecoflow's new backup battery packs start at $239. 

TL;DR

  • Ecoflow intros River 2 series portable power stations with fast charging.
  • The River 2 and River 2 Max are already available starting at $239.
  • Ecoflow's River 2 Pro will launch later for $649 price.

The Chinese brand's cheapest and lightest entry is the River 2. It comes with a 256 Wh battery capacity and up to 600 W output. The battery pack weighs 7.7lbs (3.5kg) and gets a more compact build over the first-gen River power station. In terms of ports, it has dual AC, DC car socket, a pair of full-sized USB-A, and USB-C.

Ecoflow's more capable River 2 Max weighs almost double that of the vanilla model. However, it has additional AC and USB ports along with a bigger battery capacity of 512 Wh. In addition, the Max variant can output up to 500W AC or 1000W with the X-Boost mode.

EcoFlow River 2 Max Power Station Launch Price Release
Ecoflow River 2 (Max) Power Station supports solar charging / © Ecoflow US

The Ecoflow River 2 Pro is the most expensive of the trio yet boasts the biggest capacity at 768Wh. More importantly, the power station has a standard 940 W AC rating, but it can be boosted to up to 1600W. The device is still easy to carry despite weighing 17.2 lbs (7.8 kg).

According to Ecoflow, all River 2 models have an estimated life span of 10 years. Any of the River 2 models can retain 80% of their capacity after 3000 cycles, thanks to the LiFePO4 battery inside. It also adds that both River 2 and River 2 Max can be fully charged in 1 hour and 10 minutes more for the Pro.

Ecoflow River 2 (Max) and River 2 Pro pricing and availability

The Ecoflow River 2 and River 2 Max are already available for order in the US, Europe, and other countries. The River 2 retails for $239 on Amazon after a voucher is applied. Alternatively, the River 2 Max sells for $469. As for the River 2 Pro, it will launch later this year for $649. You can use solar charging pads to charge the stations, but these are sold separately.

Source: PRNewsWire

NextPit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.

