Ecoflow's Delta 2 is a More Incredible Power Station at $400 Off

If you're planning for a present this upcoming Father's Day, a portable power station might be a perfect pick out there. They're pretty useful and versatile for outdoor trips or as a UPS at home. One of the most recommended cubes is Ecoflow's Delta 2 which is now 40 percent cheaper on Amazon.

You can buy the Delta 2 for $599 by applying the coupon code before check out. That's a significant reduction valued at $400. Alternatively, you can pick the solar generator set that includes a 220-watt solar panel, enabling solar charging when you're away from home.

Why you should buy the Ecoflow Delta 2

The Ecoflow Delta 2 (review) is a mid-tier power station and comes everything to get you started. It features 1,024 Wh LFP battery capacity which can be expanded up to 3,072 Wh. Plus, it boasts UPS function to protect your appliances and devices during unexpected outages.

Ecoflow's Delta 2 can energize most high-power appliances such as an electric griller or mini fridge since it has a rating of 1,800 watts output with a peak of 2,200 watts. Even so, you can fast charge the unit through plugging directly in wall supply or tapping into solar panels.

Ecoflow Delta 2 portable power station
The Ecoflow Delta 2 portable power station with expandable battery. / © NextPit

In terms of outlets, the Ecoflow Delta 2 has a total of 15 outlets. Depending on the variant, you can get up to six outlets, a pair of USB-C ports, four USB-A ports, and two DC output. And with the smart app, you can also manage the Delta 2 and activate safety measures when you're not around.

The deal is likely to run for a few days more, so it's a wise move to secure the savings immediately. Likewise, what do you think of the Delta 2 at this rate? Let us know in the comments.

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

