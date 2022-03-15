Start your smart home hub with 47% off on the Echo Show 5

Looking to set up a smart home and don't want to spend too much? Then check this Echo Show 5 deal at Amazon, with the smart display on sale for only $45 for the 2021 model.

TL;DR:

Amazon is running a sale on its Echo Show 5 smart display.

Instead of the usual $85, the 5-inch device is $45 for a limited time.

The smallest model in the Echo Show range, the 5-inch display has all the usual features like Alexa support, alarms, timers, news, video calls, and streaming support.

Why choose the Echo Show 5 (2021)?

The Echo Show works as a hub for Alexa in your home, displaying the time, weather, news, scheduled tasks and events, and even playing back video and music content. With voice commands, you can do online searches, display family pictures, and especially control smart home devices such as light bulbs, locks, cameras, and doorbells.

The camera on the device can be used not only for video calls, but also as a trigger for actions (called Routines in Alexa) like turning on the lights when detecting movement. And as the Alexa ecosystem grows, the same happens with the possibilities with the Echo Show smart display.