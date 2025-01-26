Dreame is known for its phenomenal robot cleaners , but their premium price tags can often be a barrier. If that's been holding you back, now might be the perfect time to reconsider. Currently, the all-in-one Dreame L10S Pro Ultra Heat is available for $599—an impressive $400 off (40 percent) its regular price—thanks to a voucher on Amazon.

Although this deal is $50 above the lowest price of $549 we saw earlier this month, it’s still a rare discount, especially for a robot vacuum and mop cleaner that’s been on the market for less than a year.

Why Choose the Dreame L10S Pro Ultra Heat?

While its name is a bit of a mouthful, the Dreame L10S Pro Ultra Heat is an upgraded version of the Dreame L10S Ultra (review), which we’ve previously tested. The Pro Ultra Heat model brings several notable improvements, including a powerful 7,000 Pa suction. This increased suction makes it more than capable of picking up debris stuck between floorboards, while its efficient roller brush is excellent at removing stubborn hair from rugs and carpets.

The mopping feature is equally impressive. The L10S Pro Ultra Heat boasts dual fast-spinning wipers with mechanical arms for extended reach, ensuring it cleans edges and tight corners thoroughly. It also features an auto-lift function that prevents carpets and rugs from getting soaked by raising the mops when they are detected.

Dreame's L10s Pro Ultra Heat features a more powerful 7,000 Pa suction rating, dual extendable mopper, and an all-one self-cleaning station with a hot washer. / © Dreame

Like Dreame’s higher-end models, the L10S Pro Ultra Heat includes an advanced automated base station. This station not only holds a dust bin capable of storing dirt for up to 75 days but also contains separate water tanks for clean and used water, which refill and drain the robot’s storage as needed.

Another standout feature is its self-cleaning capability. The mop pads are washed with hot water to effectively remove stains and eliminate germs, and a built-in blower dries them afterward to prevent odor buildup.

For navigation, the L10S Pro Ultra Heat employs an AI-powered system with a combination of cameras and sensors to identify and avoid obstacles. It also supports voice control via smart home hubs or speakers and can be managed through the Dreamehome app.

