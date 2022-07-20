Improvised air conditioning for the smart home: heat self-test in the office

The record summer temperatures have also arrived at the NextPit office—despite super-cool employees and ice-cold drinks in the editorial fridge. So I searched the Internet for tips on how to build your own air conditioner and came up with a "life" hack. After all, a towel, a fan and a conventional faucet can probably be found in every household. Let's give it a try!

You've probably already noticed that half the world is currently being swept by a heat wave. And although most of the employees at NextPit have cleverly stayed in their home offices, I got on my bike this morning and rode to the office. Because we're getting a particularly heavy package and someone has to be on site for it. To my misfortune—today of all days—the elevator broke down.

But that's not the point, because for our iced coffee break today, I set myself the goal of cooling down the office a bit. I have found a trick on the Internet—our colleagues from the Berliner Kurier even call it a "Clever trick", hear, hear—that I wanted to share with you briefly. All you need is a fan, a towel and access to reasonably cool water.

DIY air conditioner / humidifier - here's what you need to do

If the heat has left you with little brain power, you can almost guess what to do. The instruction steps are very simple:

Moisten the towel with water so that it is damp, but not dripping. Hang the towel in front of the fan with a clothes pin, a clothes rack or other fastening options. Turn on the fan.

The towel should now release small drops of water into the air and this should provide a cooling effect. Of course, you can also make the whole thing smart - for example, I recently tested the Switchbot bot, which allows you to automatically turn off your fan after you go to sleep, for example.

After half an hour of trying it out in the office, I'm surprised by the effect of the DIY air conditioner! The fan is pointed directly at me and the air is cool enough that I activate the oscillation function to avoid getting cool air permanently.

Step 1: Get a towel and make it wet in your sink © NextPit Step 2: Wring it out until it stops dripping © NextPit Step 3: Hand it in front of a fan – and turn on the fan, of ourse! © NextPit

Have you tried the towel trick yet? If so, what are your experiences with it? Let me know in the comments!