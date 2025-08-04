The past months have seen some of the biggest vehicle recalls in history, with numerous brands and millions of drivers affected. Kia is joining the list, with over 300,000 cars in total affected by two separate recalls over potential hazards that could put other drivers in danger.

Through the NHTSA, the South Korean car manufacturer has issued two separate recalls within the same week. Each recall has something in common: a problem with exterior accessories and garnish that presents a hazard to motorists on the road.

What Are the Safety Issues in the Kia Telluride and Kia K5?

The first and largest recall is for the 2023-2025 Kia Telluride SUV, affecting 201,149 models. According to the filing, the issue arises from the door belt molding for the window, a rubber strip positioned along the top portion of the metal door chassis. It is used for weatherproofing and to help secure the glass in place.

The report describes that the trim could deteriorate, loosen, and detach, especially with continued use of the vehicle. If it falls off and hits another vehicle, it could cause the driver to be startled or distracted, increasing the risk of a road crash.

A smaller recall, but still affecting a large number of units, is for the Kia K5 sedan for certain models between 2023 and 2025, with 100,063 units affected. The issue is similar but involves the C-pillar face plate, which is installed on the exterior near the rear left and right windows. The NHTSA noted that the garnish "may progressively delaminate and become loose from the molding," which could fall off while the vehicle is in motion.

Get a Free Checkup and Part Replacement

The NHTSA stated that affected Kia Telluride and Kia K5 owners will be notified through a letter beginning on September 26. The company has already pledged to inspect vehicles and replace any defective parts at no additional charge. Those who have already repaired or replaced the C-pillar face plate are eligible to receive a service fee reimbursement.

Owners with the impacted models can already contact Kia's customer service. Alternatively, they can check the NHTSA website to check the status of their vehicle.

Apart from these Kia models, you can check your car's brand and model on the same website for any related safety recalls. Have you checked if your car has been affected by any recent recall? Share with us your findings in the comments.