Amazfit Balance Smartwatch: Long Battery, Huge 35% Discount!

For Android and iPhone users looking for a smartwatch experience without spending a fortune, Zepp via its Amazfit brand offers an excellent lineup of affordable options. One of its best-selling models, the Amazfit Balance, is currently on sale at Amazon for 35% off—an $80 discount from its original price of $229, bringing it down to just $149.

This deal marks the second-lowest price for the Amazfit Balance and applies to both Midnight Black and Sunset Gray colorways. The smartwatch is available in a single 46 mm case size variant.

Who Should Consider the Amazfit Balance?

The Amazfit Balance (review) is a great choice for users looking to try a smartwatch without being locked into Apple or Google's ecosystems. It's also ideal for those upgrading from an older, bulkier model and wanting a watch with a battery that lasts more than a week.

The Amazfit Balance sports a sleek yet sturdy design, featuring a round aluminum chassis and a 1.5-inch AMOLED touchscreen with a peak brightness of 1,500 nits. The watch also includes a rotating crown, adding a fun and intuitive way to navigate the interface. While it's not completely dustproof, it offers 5 ATM (50 meters) water resistance, making it safe for swimming and everyday use.

The Amazfit Balance smartwatch bezel highlighted
The Amazfit Balance has a compact case and its bezels do offer some sort of functionalities and watch vibes. / © nextpit

In terms of health tracking, the Amazfit Balance covers the essentials with continuous heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring. It also offers daily readiness scores and wrist-based body composition analysis, which provides insights into body fat percentage and muscle mass. Women can benefit from a built-in menstrual cycle tracker, while expanded sleep insights help users better understand their rest patterns.

For fitness enthusiasts, the smartwatch includes over 150 workout modes, automatic activity detection, VO2 Max estimation, and a dual-band GPS system for enhanced accuracy during outdoor activities like running and cycling.

One of the biggest highlights of the Amazfit Balance is its impressive battery life. With its 475 mAh battery, the smartwatch lasts a week or more in smart mode, while low-power mode extends usage up to 14 days on a single charge.

Would you consider getting the Amazfit Balance at this discounted price? Share your thoughts on its features in the comments!

