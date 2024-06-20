Ahead of the supposed full launch of Samsung's Galaxy Ring, smart ring maker Circular has announced a refresh to the Ring Slim. The new smart ring brings improved fitness and health tracking features along with a new Kira+ app and a more robust build.

New circles, new mobile app for Circular's Ring Slim

While the new Ring Slim (2024) doesn't offer major changes on the exterior, it is getting vital enhancements to its tracking capabilities. The most notable addition with the new generation is support for 'heart rate during sport' algorithm.

Basically, this new system allows for more accurate heart rate readings when doing select sports activities or workouts. These results are integrated and can be viewed in the new Sports Session Circle section in the Kira+ app. You also get GPS routes made during the activity on top of performance metrics using the application.

Circular's Ring Slim (2024) gets a new Kira+ app with new sports and advanced sections / © Circular

In the app is another new section called Advanced Analysis Circle. The name implies for more comprehensive view of the recorded health and fitness data, where you can also get trends about your wellness and suggestions for faster recovery or when to better tackle tracks.

Unlike most smart rings like from Oura, the Kira+ app and the features inside come free and don't require subscriptions.

Circular's Ring Slim gets better sleep tracking as well

An improvement geared towards the general users is the improved sleep algorithm. The French company said that the Ring Slim (2024) can monitor other metrics like temperature, breathing rate, and motion in addition to heart rate, stress level, and SpO2 during sleep. Additionally, it touts that the system is 79 percent more accurate as found in the Polysomnography tests.

While a minor change, the updated Ring Slim features a more scratch-resistant coating than the previous generation. At the same time, it is fully certified for dust and water resistance with IP68 rating. Despite the internal upgrades, the smart ring also keeps the 5-day battery life in smart mode.

The Ring Slim remains the thinnest smart ring of the company and in the market, which is only measured at 2.2 mm in its thickness. Notably, it's thinner than the Amazfit Helio Ring that was recently launched globally.

Circular is selling the Ring Slim through its online store for $259 (€262 / £226).

Separately, Samsung is set to launch its first smart ring tracker next month. It is unclear if how much the Galaxy Ring will cost yet, though. It is expected that the Galaxy Ring will be compatible with Galaxy phones, while the Circular Ring Slim has the advantage of compatibility with Android and iPhone.

Are waiting for the Samsung Galaxy Ring, or do you think the Circular Ring Slim is worth a try? Please let us know in the comments.