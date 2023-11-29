Hot topics

Christmas Shopping 2023: Prepare your Gifts and Wish List to Beat the Crowds

nextpit shopping christmas 2023
© Thampapon1 & BillionPhotos.com/Adobe Stock
Rubens Eishima
Rubens Eishima

Still not quite recovered from the deals avalanche during Black Friday, we still have one challenging shopping event this year. Check our selections of the best gifts for you or your significant others and prepare your shopping list to get the best discounts.

If you managed to miss a specific deal during this past week, don’t worry, there is still time to set up the necessary price alerts for the things that weren’t on sale during Black Friday. For Christmas, most of the tips shared by my colleague Dustin Porth still apply: Set wish lists, check prices, set alerts, and save the most important items on your browser.

To avoid product traps you can always count on nextpit’s reviews and best lists. We will list some of the most relevant ones below:

Smart home and appliances

With all the shiny smartphones and audio/video deals it is easy to forget other gadgets. But if you are looking for a house-wide upgrade, why not start with smart home devices?

  Best sub-$500 powerstation Best robovac Best thermostat Best air purifier Philips Hue
Product
Bluetti EB3A
Dreame L10s Ultra
Amazon Smart Thermostat
Dyson PH04
Philips Hue
Picture Bluetti EB3A Product Image Dreame L10s Ultra Product Image Amazon Smart Thermostat Product Image Dyson PH04 Product Image Philips Hue Product Image
Review
 
Review: Dreame L10s Ultra
Not yet tested
Review: Dyson PH04
Not yet tested
Deals

Headphones and earbuds

If you bought a new smartphone, just to realize your fancy wired set of cans is not compatible with it, maybe it is time to consider a wireless Bluetooth alternative.

  Best headphone Best earbuds
Product
Sony WH-1000XM5
Jabra Elite 10
Picture Sony WH-1000XM5 Product Image Jabra Elite 10 Product Image
Review
Review: Jabra Elite 10
Deals

Smartwatches and fitness trackers

Smartwatches are also excellent companions to a new smartphone and even help reduce screen time by offloading notifications and some basic controls to your wrist. Fitness trackers do a similar job, albeit on a smaller scale, but their low prices make them a nice gift idea.

  Best overall smartwatch Best Android smartwatch Best fitness tracker Value Garmin smartwatch Best Fitbit smartwatch
Product
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5
Xiaomi Smart Band 7
Garmin Venu 3
Fitbit Sense 2
Picture Apple Watch Ultra 2 Product Image Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 Product Image Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Product Image Garmin Venu 3 Product Image Fitbit Sense 2 Product Image
Review
Review: Apple Watch Ultra 2
Review: Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5
Review: Xiaomi Smart Band 7
Not yet tested
Review: Fitbit Sense 2
Deals

Smartphones and tablets

If you want to get current-gen phones at their best prices, the time is probably right for some last-minute shopping. Soon the 2024 season of smartphone launches will begin, and the cycle will restart once again…

  Best Android phone Best iPhone Best phone under $500 Best camera Best foldable Best compact
Product
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 8 Pro
OnePlus Open
Google Pixel 8
Picture Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Product Image Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Product Image Google Pixel 7a Product Image Google Pixel 8 Pro Product Image OnePlus Open Product Image Google Pixel 8 Product Image
Review
Review: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Review: Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
Review: Google Pixel 7a
Review: Google Pixel 8 Pro
Review: OnePlus Open
Review: Google Pixel 8
Deals

More best products lists

That is it for our "list of lists" for 2023. We hope you will find something useful, and remember to not exaggerate on your shopping spree. Are you planning on gifting tech products to your loved ones? Share your tips and strategies on how to save time and money during the festive season!

Rubens Eishima

Rubens Eishima
Writer

Having written about technology since 2008 for a number of websites in Brazil, Spain, Denmark, and Germany, I specialize in the mobile ecosystem, including various models, components, and apps. I tend to not only value performance and specifications, but also things like repairability, durability, and manufacturer support. I tend to prioritize the end-user's point of view whenever possible.

