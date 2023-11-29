Christmas Shopping 2023: Prepare your Gifts and Wish List to Beat the Crowds
Still not quite recovered from the deals avalanche during Black Friday, we still have one challenging shopping event this year. Check our selections of the best gifts for you or your significant others and prepare your shopping list to get the best discounts.
If you managed to miss a specific deal during this past week, don’t worry, there is still time to set up the necessary price alerts for the things that weren’t on sale during Black Friday. For Christmas, most of the tips shared by my colleague Dustin Porth still apply: Set wish lists, check prices, set alerts, and save the most important items on your browser.
To avoid product traps you can always count on nextpit’s reviews and best lists. We will list some of the most relevant ones below:
Smart home and appliances
With all the shiny smartphones and audio/video deals it is easy to forget other gadgets. But if you are looking for a house-wide upgrade, why not start with smart home devices?
- The best power stations: With or without solar charging, they can help you lower energy bills and avoid blackouts.
- The best vacuum cleaners: No more manually brooming or vacuuming around the house for every budget.
- Smart thermostat round-up: Get cozy temperatures year-round without breaking the bank.
- The best smart purifiers: Improve the air quality inside your home and remove pollutants.
- Smart plugs round-up: Control power usage remotely and even track live statistics.
- Philips Hue round-up: Make your home smarter, the easy way.
Headphones and earbuds
If you bought a new smartphone, just to realize your fancy wired set of cans is not compatible with it, maybe it is time to consider a wireless Bluetooth alternative.
- The best Bluetooth headphones: If you want maximum comfort and sound quality, with the best noise-canceling.
- The best Bluetooth earbuds: For those looking for convenience and portability.
Smartwatches and fitness trackers
Smartwatches are also excellent companions to a new smartphone and even help reduce screen time by offloading notifications and some basic controls to your wrist. Fitness trackers do a similar job, albeit on a smaller scale, but their low prices make them a nice gift idea.
- The best smartwatches for Android and iPhone
- The best fitness trackers
- Garmin smartwatches round-up
- Fitbit trackers and smartwatches round-up
- Apple Watch models comparison
- Samsung Galaxy Watches round-up
Smartphones and tablets
If you want to get current-gen phones at their best prices, the time is probably right for some last-minute shopping. Soon the 2024 season of smartphone launches will begin, and the cycle will restart once again…
- The best smartphones in the market
- The best phones under…
- The best camera phones
- The best foldable phones
- The best compact phones
More best products lists
- Best gaming monitors: Got a new PC or console? Pair them with a compatible display.
- Best BBQ smart thermometers: Not necessarily for BBQ, you can use them when preparing the Christmas dishes in the oven!
That is it for our "list of lists" for 2023. We hope you will find something useful, and remember to not exaggerate on your shopping spree. Are you planning on gifting tech products to your loved ones? Share your tips and strategies on how to save time and money during the festive season!
