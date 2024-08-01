Samsung and other smart TVs that feature Netflix baked-in have begun to feature a QR code upon launching the app. Scanning this QR code using your smartphone, you will automatically be directed to the Netflix app on your smartphone. However, this mode contains an additional set of valuable features that every power user should know.

If you've ever struggled to enter a particularly long title of a movie or series into the Netflix search window using the TV remote control, you know how time-consuming it can be. The streaming giant is well aware of this shortcoming in the Netflix smart TV app. Did you know you can easily bypass this hurdle thanks to new control options?

All you have to do is scan a QR code on your smart TV when you launch the Netflix app to activate a “companion mode” for your TV.

Using secret functions with Companion Mode

The large QR code on smart TVs intends to promote the new feature prominently, empowering as many users as possible to take advantage of the more convenient operation. Once you have scanned the QR code, a new button will appear in the upper-right corner of your Netflix app. Through this button, you can connect your smart TV to your smartphone.

One caveat is both devices must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network and logged into the same Netflix account. The Companion Mode offers you some conveniences. You can now search for longer movie and series titles via the smartphone keyboard, and also access relevant sections in the Netflix app with fewer clicks.

These sections include “New and Popular,” “Movies,” “TV Shows,” and “My List.” If the QR code has not appeared on your smart TV yet, you should update the Netflix app as and when available. The same applies to the installed Netflix app on your smartphone. This function is only available when both devices are up-to-date.

It is unknown whether there are smart TVs where the new features are unavailable. If you own an older smart TV model, it may not be compatible with the latest Netflix app version. It should there be no available update to install, and the feature is not forthcoming, this means you are left out of the loop for now.

It typically takes several days or weeks for app versions to be updated with so many manufacturers and operating systems around. In the future, more models could receive support for this function. Netflix is not the first company to offer a mobile app though. There has long been an app for the Fire TV Stick that allows you to use the smartphone's on-screen keyboard.

Many smart TV providers such as Samsung, LG, and others also offer their control apps for their TVs. This hidden feature would also come in handy for those who are searching for games in the Netflix app.

Are you enjoying this small but useful update on your smart TV yet?