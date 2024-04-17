Hot topics

Camera Blind Test: Samsung S24 Ultra and Xiaomi 14 Ultra Challenge Google and Apple

6 min read 6 min No comments 0
Camera Blind Test Honor Pixel Xiaomi iPhone Galaxy
© nextpit
Stefan Möllenhoff
Stefan Möllenhoff Head of Content Production

Read in other languages:

Deutsch

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra or Xiaomi 14 Ultra? Or would you select the underdog, the Honor Magic 6 Pro, or last year's flagships such as the iPhone 15 Pro or Google Pixel 8 Pro? We pit five high-end smartphones head-to-head in a camera blind test, and you have to vote on which smartphone took the best photos!

For us to determine the winner and present the results in exactly one week, you have to vote the following photos. You can choose which of the five photos (one for each smartphone) that you like best. We mixed up the different designation for each photo, so photo 1A is not necessarily from the same smartphone as photo 2A.

When taking photos, we used the factory settings of the smartphones. We also took each photo three times and selected the best one to avoid any random outliers. We cropped the images and scaled them slightly using Photoshop after that, so the photos are as similar as possible for you. And yes, we also made sure the EXIF data in the images did not reveal the smartphone used.

Here are the five competitors at a glance:

Here we go!

Scene 1: Daylight, ultra-wide angle

Let's begin with a basic task for the smartphones and their ultra-wide angle cameras in gray, rainy Berlin. Only the red bear. The emblem of "Bärlin", brings some color into the picture. In this picture, pay attention to how well the exposure was achieved. Is the bear correctly lit? Does the cloudy sky have enough contrast?

Camera Blindtest H1 2024 – Photo Gallery
Camera Blindtest - Photo 1A © nextpit
Camera Blindtest H1 2024 – Photo Gallery
Camera Blindtest - Photo 1B © nextpit
Camera Blindtest H1 2024 – Photo Gallery
Camera Blindtest - Photo 1C © nextpit
Camera Blindtest H1 2024 – Photo Gallery
Camera Blindtest - Photo 1D © nextpit
Camera Blindtest H1 2024 – Photo Gallery
Camera Blindtest - Photo 1E © nextpit
Which photo do you like best?
View results

Scene 2: Daylight, main camera (1x)

The second scene takes the main cameras into account. A few hours before the first shot, there was actually some blue sky left, which in this photo is plowed through by the approaching cloud front. The strong contrast between the sky and earth and the soft contrasts in the clouds make for clear differences between the smartphones.

Camera Blindtest H1 2024 – Photo Gallery
Camera Blindtest - Photo 2A © nextpit
Camera Blindtest H1 2024 – Photo Gallery
Camera Blindtest - Photo 2B © nextpit
Camera Blindtest H1 2024 – Photo Gallery
Camera Blindtest - Photo 2C © nextpit
Camera Blindtest H1 2024 – Photo Gallery
Camera Blindtest - Photo 2D © nextpit
Camera Blindtest H1 2024 – Photo Gallery
Camera Blindtest - Photo 2E © nextpit
Which photo do you like best?
View results

Scene 3: Daylight, main camera (2x)

The next scene is all gray. Here, the smartphones are faced with the challenge of working out clean contrasts and at the same time having to depict the gray tones cleanly. There are noticeable color casts with some smartphone cameras.

Camera Blindtest H1 2024 – Photo Gallery
Camera Blindtest - Photo 3A © nextpit
Camera Blindtest H1 2024 – Photo Gallery
Camera Blindtest - Photo 3B © nextpit
Camera Blindtest H1 2024 – Photo Gallery
Camera Blindtest - Photo 3C © nextpit
Camera Blindtest H1 2024 – Photo Gallery
Camera Blindtest - Photo 3D © nextpit
Camera Blindtest H1 2024 – Photo Gallery
Camera Blindtest - Photo 3E © nextpit
Which photo do you like best?
View results

Scene 4: Daylight, telephoto camera (3x)

A little color, this time using the 3x optical zoom of the smartphones. It should be noted that no portrait mode was activated here. The background blur comes from the optics of the smartphones. Which photo looks best to you?

Camera Blindtest H1 2024 – Photo Gallery
Camera Blindtest - Photo 4A © nextpit
Camera Blindtest H1 2024 – Photo Gallery
Camera Blindtest - Photo 4B © nextpit
Camera Blindtest H1 2024 – Photo Gallery
Camera Blindtest - Photo 4C © nextpit
Camera Blindtest H1 2024 – Photo Gallery
Camera Blindtest - Photo 4D © nextpit
Camera Blindtest H1 2024 – Photo Gallery
Camera Blindtest - Photo 4E © nextpit
Which photo do you like best?
View results

Scene 5: Daylight, telephoto camera (5x)

Who recognizes this building in the heart of Berlin? This is where the telephoto zoom lenses come into their own, as we photographed at 5x zoom. Some smartphones can capture this focal length natively, such as the Xiaomi 14 Ultra or the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Other smartphones such as the iPhone 15 Pro have to zoom in digitally. However, does this make a noticeable difference in practice?

Camera Blindtest H1 2024 – Photo Gallery
Camera Blindtest - Photo 5A © nextpit
Camera Blindtest H1 2024 – Photo Gallery
Camera Blindtest - Photo 5B © nextpit
Camera Blindtest H1 2024 – Photo Gallery
Camera Blindtest - Photo 5C © nextpit
Camera Blindtest H1 2024 – Photo Gallery
Camera Blindtest - Photo 5D © nextpit
Camera Blindtest H1 2024 – Photo Gallery
Camera Blindtest - Photo 5E © nextpit
Which photo do you like best?
View results

Scene 6: Daylight, telephoto camera (15x)

The question of the fifth scene becomes even more acute with the Berlin television tower. Here the cameras have to show whether they can still deliver a usable image with 15x magnification. I'm curious to see which smartphone will win the race here.

Camera Blindtest H1 2024 – Photo Gallery
Camera Blindtest - Photo 6A © nextpit
Camera Blindtest H1 2024 – Photo Gallery
Camera Blindtest - Photo 6B © nextpit
Camera Blindtest H1 2024 – Photo Gallery
Camera Blindtest - Photo 6C © nextpit
Camera Blindtest H1 2024 – Photo Gallery
Camera Blindtest - Photo 6D © nextpit
Camera Blindtest H1 2024 – Photo Gallery
Camera Blindtest - Photo 6E © nextpit
Which photo do you like best?
View results

Scene 7: Daylight, Portrait (3x)

In the next scene, the correct color reproduction of skin tones is required. Here, you can see our colleague Thomas, who you probably know from nextpit's vacuum robot and power station reviews. Which smartphone depicted him best here?

Camera Blindtest H1 2024 – Photo Gallery
Camera Blindtest - Photo 7A © nextpit
Camera Blindtest H1 2024 – Photo Gallery
Camera Blindtest - Photo 7B © nextpit
Camera Blindtest H1 2024 – Photo Gallery
Camera Blindtest - Photo 7C © nextpit
Camera Blindtest H1 2024 – Photo Gallery
Camera Blindtest - Photo 7D © nextpit
Camera Blindtest H1 2024 – Photo Gallery
Camera Blindtest - Photo 7E © nextpit
Which photo do you like best?
View results

Scene 8: Dawn, main camera (1x)

Half-past six in the morning in Germany: The sun may have risen half an hour ago, but surrounded by trees, it still provides only sparse lighting, especially in the foreground. As a result, the smartphones clearly struggled here, even with the main cameras, in terms of the contrasts in the image, and the color reproduction also differs significantly in some cases.

Camera Blindtest H1 2024 – Photo Gallery
Camera Blindtest - Photo 8A © nextpit
Camera Blindtest H1 2024 – Photo Gallery
Camera Blindtest - Photo 8B © nextpit
Camera Blindtest H1 2024 – Photo Gallery
Camera Blindtest - Photo 8C © nextpit
Camera Blindtest H1 2024 – Photo Gallery
Camera Blindtest - Photo 8D © nextpit
Camera Blindtest H1 2024 – Photo Gallery
Camera Blindtest - Photo 8E © nextpit
Which photo do you like best?
View results

Scene 9: Interior shot, main camera (1x)

Here's a hidden object photo at Berlin Central Station. We are looking for the best camera smartphone. Which photo taken with the main camera do you like best?

Camera Blindtest H1 2024 – Photo Gallery
Camera Blindtest - Photo 9A © nextpit
Camera Blindtest H1 2024 – Photo Gallery
Camera Blindtest - Photo 9B © nextpit
Camera Blindtest H1 2024 – Photo Gallery
Camera Blindtest - Photo 9C © nextpit
Camera Blindtest H1 2024 – Photo Gallery
Camera Blindtest - Photo 9D © nextpit
Camera Blindtest H1 2024 – Photo Gallery
Camera Blindtest - Photo 9E © nextpit
Which photo do you like best?
View results

Scene 10: Night & artificial light, ultra-wide angle

The tenth scene is a challenge for the ultra-wide angle cameras. The greatest challenge with this picture is backlighting, and not even much of it. However, the color temperature is hot. Which smartphone manages the best balancing act here between balanced contrasts and atmospheric but accurate color reproduction? Incidentally, the wall in the background is painted white.

One more thing: since smartphone cameras sometimes have significantly different focal lengths for the ultra-wide angle and the cameras at different distances from the tabletop when taking overhead photos, the photos also differ quite significantly from each other in terms of composition. We decided to include the photo anyway and hope for an interesting result.

Camera Blindtest H1 2024 – Photo Gallery
Camera Blindtest - Photo 10A © nextpit
Camera Blindtest H1 2024 – Photo Gallery
Camera Blindtest - Photo 10B © nextpit
Camera Blindtest H1 2024 – Photo Gallery
Camera Blindtest - Photo 10C © nextpit
Camera Blindtest H1 2024 – Photo Gallery
Camera Blindtest - Photo 10D © nextpit
Camera Blindtest H1 2024 – Photo Gallery
Camera Blindtest - Photo 10E © nextpit
Which photo do you like best?
View results

Scene 11: Night & artificial light, main camera (1x)

The next photo takes us outside, where only a few lanterns and LED strings illuminate the terrace. The smartphones clearly struggle with extremely high differences in brightness and generally very little light. This also pushes the main cameras to their limits because it really is extremely dark here.

Camera Blindtest H1 2024 – Photo Gallery
Camera Blindtest - Photo 11A © nextpit
Camera Blindtest H1 2024 – Photo Gallery
Camera Blindtest - Photo 11B © nextpit
Camera Blindtest H1 2024 – Photo Gallery
Camera Blindtest - Photo 11C © nextpit
Camera Blindtest H1 2024 – Photo Gallery
Camera Blindtest - Photo 11D © nextpit
Camera Blindtest H1 2024 – Photo Gallery
Camera Blindtest - Photo 11E © nextpit
Which photo do you like best?
View results

Scene 12: Night & artificial light, main camera (2x)

We also shot the twelfth scene in a very dark room. Only a gap in the door offers some light in the room, which then also provides a strong contrast in places with one or two smartphones experiencing overexposed image areas. As we use a 2x zoom here, the smartphones also have to zoom digitally. Who performed the best here?

Camera Blindtest H1 2024 – Photo Gallery
Camera Blindtest - Photo 12A © nextpit
Camera Blindtest H1 2024 – Photo Gallery
Camera Blindtest - Photo 12B © nextpit
Camera Blindtest H1 2024 – Photo Gallery
Camera Blindtest - Photo 12C © nextpit
Camera Blindtest H1 2024 – Photo Gallery
Camera Blindtest - Photo 12D © nextpit
Camera Blindtest H1 2024 – Photo Gallery
Camera Blindtest - Photo 12E © nextpit
Which photo do you like best?
View results

Scene 13: Night & artificial light, telephoto camera (3x)

You've almost made it! In the 13th scene, the glass was filled with oatmeal to provide a lot of detail, with the only lighting hailing from an LED spotlight in the opposite corner of the kitchen. Which smartphone captured the best colors and contrasts here?

Camera Blindtest H1 2024 – Photo Gallery
Camera Blindtest - Photo 13A © nextpit
Camera Blindtest H1 2024 – Photo Gallery
Camera Blindtest - Photo 13B © nextpit
Camera Blindtest H1 2024 – Photo Gallery
Camera Blindtest - Photo 13C © nextpit
Camera Blindtest H1 2024 – Photo Gallery
Camera Blindtest - Photo 13D © nextpit
Camera Blindtest H1 2024 – Photo Gallery
Camera Blindtest - Photo 13E © nextpit
Which photo do you like best?
View results

Scene 14: Night & artificial light, telephoto camera (10x)

The last scene concerns a Japanese color woodcut that offers numerous fine details. If you don't have a powerful telephoto camera under poor lighting conditions with warm artificial light, you will clearly lose out here. If you were to look at the technical specifications of the devices, the differences can sometimes vary greatly, which is hardly surprising.

Camera Blindtest H1 2024 – Photo Gallery
Camera Blindtest - Photo 14A © nextpit
Camera Blindtest H1 2024 – Photo Gallery
Camera Blindtest - Photo 14B © nextpit
Camera Blindtest H1 2024 – Photo Gallery
Camera Blindtest - Photo 14C © nextpit
Camera Blindtest H1 2024 – Photo Gallery
Camera Blindtest - Photo 14D © nextpit
Camera Blindtest H1 2024 – Photo Gallery
Camera Blindtest - Photo 14E © nextpit
Which photo do you like best?
View results

That's it for our 14 scenes for this camera blind test. Which subject surprised you the most? What did you pay particular attention to? We look forward to your feedback in the comments!

 The best smartphones under $400

  Editorial tip Price tip 3rd place 4th place 5th place
Product
Google Pixel 6a
Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Samsung Galaxy A53
OnePlus Nord N20
Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)
Image Google Pixel 6a Product Image Apple iPhone SE (2022) Product Image Samsung Galaxy A53 Product Image OnePlus Nord N20 Product Image Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) Product Image
Review
Review: Google Pixel 6a
Review: Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Review: Samsung Galaxy A53
Not yet tested
Not yet tested
Price (MSRP)
  • $449.00
  • $429.00
  • $449.99
  • $299.00
  • $399.00
Offer*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Stefan Möllenhoff

Stefan Möllenhoff
Head of Content Production

I have been writing about technology since 2004 with a strong passion for smartphones, photography, and IoT, especially in the world of smart homes and AI ever since they debuted. I'm also an avid cook and bake pizza at least three times a week using my Ooni Koda 16. In order to compensate for all the consumed calories, I indulge in sporting activities on a daily basis while strapping on at least two fitness trackers. I am strongly convinced that you can DIY a lot of things if you put your mind to it - including a photovoltaic system and power station.

View all articles
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing