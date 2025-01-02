The Pixel Watch Fabric Loop Band Everyone Loves Is Finally on Amazon

Originally announced in November last year, Google's Pixel Watch Performance Loop Band has quickly become a popular addition to the company’s first-party wristband lineup. Until recently, its availability was limited to the Google Store—but not anymore. The band is now also available through Google’s store on Amazon, making it more accessible to a wider audience.

Buy the Pixel Watch Performance Loop Band from Amazon

On Amazon, the Performance Loop Band comes in three stylish finishes: Porcelain, Peony/Pink, and Wintergreen. Crafted from recycled materials like nylon, elastane yarns, and polyester, it features formed metal lugs and rings in either silver or gold (exclusive to the Wintergreen finish). These lugs are designed to complement the Pixel Watch 3’s bottom casing, although the black option remains unmatched in this lineup.

While not officially advertised, the Performance Loop Band offers some degree of water and sweat resistance, comparable to Apple Watch’s Sport Loop Band, making it a practical choice for active lifestyles.

However, some combinations, such as Obsidian (paired with black lugs) and Wintergreen (featuring gold stainless-steel buckles), remain exclusive to the Google Store.

Where you can buy Google's Pixel Watch Performance Loop Band

Pixel Watch Performance Loop Band 41 mm (All Pixel Watch) Store 45 mm (Pixel Watch 3) Store Obsidian / Matte Black Google Obsidian / Matte Black Google Porcelain / Polished Silver Google, Amazon Porcelain / Polished Silver Google, Amazon Wintergreen / Champagne Gold Google, Amazon Wintergreen / Matte Hazel Google, Amazon Peony / Polished Silver Google, Amazon Peony / Polished Silver Google, Amazon

The Performance Loop Band is listed on Amazon in both 41 mm and 45 mm sizes, designed to fit the Pixel Watch 3. Each size comes in a single length but features a micro-adjustable hook-and-loop closure system, ensuring a secure and snug fit—especially handy during workouts like running or cycling.

The band is priced at $59 for both sizes, matching its Google Store listing. Additionally, Amazon offers free shipping across all U.S. states, making it a convenient option for online shoppers.

Affiliate offer Pixel Watch Performance Loop Band (41 MM) Buy Google's Pixel Watch Performance Loop Band a

Other Pixel Watch Band Options Available on Amazon

For those exploring other wristband styles, Amazon also carries the Woven, Active, Craft Leather, and Leather bands for the Pixel Watch, expanding your customization options.

Affiliate offer Pixel Watch Performance Loop Band (45 mm) Google's Pixel Watch Performance Loop Band is available for the 45 mm Pixel Watch 3 at Amazon.

Which wristband are you currently using with your Pixel Watch? Are you sticking with official options, or have you ventured into third-party alternatives? Please let us know your setup—we’d love to hear from you!