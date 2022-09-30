Bowers & Wilkins launches the PX8 headphones at a ridiculous price

Bowers & Wilkins is officially making the PX8 over-ear wireless headphones available. The pair was originally teased a couple of months back when the PX7 Series 2 was announced. Surprisingly, the premium wireless noise cancelling headphones now cost $699, which is $150 more than promised.

TL;DR

Bowers & Wilkins is releasing the PX8 wireless headphones.

The PX8 boasts 40mm Carbon Cone audio drivers and aptX Adaptive codec.

It retails for $699 and is available in black or tan.

The company's new flagship headphones feature the same large ear cans as the PX7 S2, but the overall finish has been upgraded to match the premium price. Both cans use memory foam earpads wrapped in Nappa leather. The arms are now made from cast aluminum with adjustable and rotatable functions. Overall, the PX8 is kept lightweight at 320 grams. All the buttons are kept to one side.

Bowers & Wilkins says that the PX8 headphones now come with new 40mm Carbon Cone audio drivers that deliver flagship sound and superior audio resolution. The new component has the same driver design used on its 700 Series loudspeakers.

The Bowers & Wilkins PX8 headphones feature leather cushions and up to 30 hours of battery life. / © Bowers and Wilkins

Similar to the B&W PX7 S2, there are a total of six microphones available. Four mics are used in detecting and blocking ambient noise while the remaining two mics are reserved for telephony. The PX8 still boasts the same array of audio codec support including Qualcomm's aptX Adaptive, AAC, and SBC.

Affiliate offer Bowers & Wilkins PX8 Pre-order the Bowers and Wilkins PX8 from Amazon.

Battery life and pricing of B&W PX8

Battery life on the Bowers & Wilkins PX8 headset is rated to 30 hours, which is unchanged from the PX7 S2. According to the British audio brand, a 15-minute charge is equivalent to 7 hours of playback. And despite the pricing, the 3.5mm audio jack is missing again. Instead, a USB-C to stereo jack adapter is provided.

The B&W PX8 can be ordered for $699 and have yet to be listed in other markets and online stores. They're available in black or tan (brown) colorways.