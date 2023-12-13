Bose's QuietComfort Headphones are $100 Cheaper at $249 Today

If you're shopping for noise-cancelling Bluetooth headphones this holiday, you're in luck as Bose's just released QuietComfort Headphones return to their all-time low price at $249 over on Amazon. The deal slashes $100 off (29 percent) from the usual price of the over-ears ANC headphones at $349, which is the saving we saw during the Black Friday sale.

All three colorways of the Bose QuietComfort Headphones are covered by the sale, including the popular Black and White. But if you fancy a stronger and more elegant tone, you can pick the Cypress Green.

Why the Bose QuietComfort Headphones (2023) are selling like hotcakes

Bose announced the QuietComfort Headphones over a couple of months ago, which are a pure refinement and solid update to the Bose QC45 line in terms of functionality. The audio expert brand gave the QuietComfort the much needed noise-cancellation adjustment. This enables users to customize the level of ANC solution as well as select a prefer mode in addition to adjusting the equalizer.

There are also nice touches elsewhere, like support for multipoint connection through Bluetooth 5.1 and Spotify Tap for a quick play of tracks by a single press on the audio can. At the same time, you can switch to a wired connection and rely on an in-line mic for calls, gaming sessions, or cast voice commands to the integrated assistant.

Bose's QuietComfort Headphones in White colorway. / © Bose

Regarding build, the QuietComfort Headphones keep the design of their predecessors, which by having a padded headband and plush ear cup cushions for a secure and comfortable fit even in longer listening sessions. Additionally, the headphones can be folded and easily stowed in their carrying case.

Between charges, Bose's QuietComfort Headphones get modest battery life of 24 hours. Meanwhile, there is a quick charging feature which refills the headphones' juice considerably faster, and accordingly, a 15-minute plug can provide 2.5 hours of use.

Are you looking to snag headphones this Christmas? What do you think of the QuietComfort Headphones at this rate? We're eager to hear your suggestions in the comments.