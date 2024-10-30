Hot topics

If you're on the hunt for a portable power station, you don't need to wait for Black Friday. Over on Amazon, Bluetti's popular entries are now heavily discounted. For example, the AC180 is available for $499, or down $500 from the usual $999. You can get this offer when you stack up the $200 discount on the retailer and $300 coupon.

This is the second-best price for the Bluetti AC180 and $50 shy to the record low during the Prime Day sale. It also appears this is the best deal we can have until Black Friday officially rolls in.

Why you should buy the Bluetti AC180 as your emergency power supply

The Bluetti AC180 is one of our favorite power stations with mid-tier capacity. Despite the large 1,152 Wh battery capacity, it is relatively compact and light, tipping at 37.2 pounds. It also uses LFP cell chemistry which gives a longer life span compared to conventional batteries.

The large capacity can provide ample of power for various devices, including the high-powered appliances, thanks to the high power output of 1,800 watts (2,700 watts surge). Besides the wide array of ports and sockets, we also like the wireless charging pad that can top-up smartphones and accessories. There's a built-in UPS as well that can protect sensitive devices during power outages and spikes.

Bluetti AC180 portable power station
Bluetti AC180 comes with a built-in charging pad on top. / © NextPit

Charging the Bluetti AC180 is a breeze. It supports quick charging, refilling 80 percent of its juice in just 45 minutes of plug. In outdoors or at your balcony, you can fast recharge it through solar panels, with a 500-watt panel fully replenishes it around 3 hours.

You can manage the Bluetti AC180 on your mobile through the intuitive app where you can enable or disable safety features or monitor charge level and usage.

What are the different uses of the Bluetti AC180 you can think of? Let us know in the comments on how do you utilize portable power stations in your home or trips.

