Portable power stations are incredibly versatile and useful in power outages and outdoor trips. If you happen to be looking for one, the popular brand Bluetti has some of its entries on sale. One of the favorites is the Bluetti AC180 which has fallen to a new low price of $499, which is $500 off or half of its usual price.

This is also $50 lower compared to the previous record we saw from the Prime Day sale. Even better, this doesn't need a premium membership for you to avail of the discount.

Affiliate offer Bluetti AC180

Why the Buetti AC180 power station is worth it

Like with the pricier Bluetti power stations, the AC180 is a well-regarded device. It has a capacity of 1,152 Wh with the cells made from LFP or Lithium Iron Phosphate chemistry, which means it has a longer lifespan and is more resistant to shock and proof. The figure is enough to fully recharge a laptop more than a dozen times. You can also expand the battery up to 3 kWh using the extra battery pack.

The Bluetti AC180 has a 1,800 watts output, powering most appliances at home such as a stove or electric oven. For emergency equipment and delicate electronics, there's a built-in UPS. Meanwhile, it can manage multiple devices at once, thanks to the wide array of sockets and ports. There are four full-size outlets and a total of five USB interfaces. A nifty feature is a wireless charging pad on top.

Bluetti AC180 can be charged using solar panels with up to 500 watts of input. / © nextpit

Despite the large capacity, the Bluetti AC180 supports fast charging. Through the mains, 80 percent of its juice can be replenished in 45 minutes or about an hour to be fully refilled, faster than most of the competition. For outdoor or solar generator setup, the AC180 has solar charging with support for up to 500 watts of input.

Are you buying the Bluetti AC180 with this offer? Which of its features are you most interested in? Hit us up with your answers in the comments or let us know if you want to see more solar generator deals.