Bluetti AC180 at $799 Off is an Unbeatable Power Station Deal

Amazon Prime Day is not only the best time to pick up a smartwatch or headphones, but it can be a great opportunity to buy a portable power station. One of the most popular deals include the Bluetti AC180, which has the emergency cube's price cut by up to 50 percent.

If you hurry, the Bluetti AC180 can be had for $549 or $450 less than the original price. A bigger discount is offered for the solar generator set with a bundled 200 W solar panel only priced at $799, which is half the price of the set.

Why you should invest in a portable power station like the Bluetti AC180?

Bluetti's power stations are among those very popular, which include the AC180 that was reviewed in our German channel. The station itself features a large and expandable 1152 Wh battery capacity that is rated to energize most high-powered appliances at your home or your arsenal during outdoor camping.

There are several sockets to accommodate multiple devices at once, such as a router and a laptop. And a nice feature is a wireless charging pad on top for smartphones and accessories.

Bluetti AC180 portable power station
Bluetti AC180 comes with a built-in charging pad on top. / © NextPit

Similar to more high-end and pricier power stations, the Bluetti AC180 comes with fast charging, meaning it should refill its depleted juice quickly. The company rates that it can be charged from 0 to 80 percent in just 45 minutes.

Moreover, the Bluetti AC180 can be charged by other means like through solar panels if you're out in the wild and away from a socket. Likewise, you can tap on your car's supply as well.

There are other helpful functions found in the AC180, too. For instance, it has a silent mode that reduces noise when powering devices or when it is charging. Additionally, you can remotely manage the station through the Bluetti mobile app which offers insightful metrics on top of controls.

Do you have a portable power station at home? What do you think of the Bluetti AC180 at this price? Let us know in the comment section.

