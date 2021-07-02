The best RPGs for Android and iOS

The RPG (role-playing game) genre happens to have taken iOS and Android devices by storm, regardless of whether you prefer hack-and-slash or the more classic RPGs that are based more on the pen-and-paper template. Here is a list of what we think make up the best RPG titles on both Android and iOS devices. Unmaze review: Our Android/iOS game of the month for June

Monster Hunter Stories for Android

Monster Hunter Stories for iOS Genshin Impact Genshin Impact is still a fairly new game and one that blurs the lines between RPGs and adventure games. The action RPG game with gacha mechanics looks a bit like Zelda: Breath of the Wild, where you roam through endless worlds on both iOS and Android. When creating the party, you will need a bit of luck in order to have a strong team. Perhaps you don't have to include every single person you come across into your party, which will certainly mean making wise decisions. The graphics are really beautiful to look at, which is why we also included it in our list of games with the best graphics. 4.6 stars on Google Play / 4.7 stars on the Apple App Store

Price: Free

In-app purchases: Yes

Price: Varies

In-app purchases: None

($8.49) Evoland 2 for iOS ($5.99) The Quest Old-school open-world adventure If you're old enough to remember the early games from the Elder Scrolls series such as Daggerfall from Redshift Games, this game will definitely bring back some fond memories. It's an old-school first-person open-world RPG with hand-drawn graphics and a great story, although the rather unimaginative title could have done with some improvement. The best thing about The Quest is the player's freedom. The game doesn't force you through a linear development path, allowing you to explore the vast fantasy world at your own pace and basically do what you want. You are not forced to complete quests in any particular order, and the choices you make as a player can lead to many different results - changing history as well as relationships with NPCs. As for your own player's character, there is a selection of races and classes that will provide you with bonuses on selected skills. However, the game will allow you to develop your character as you see fit, letting you move your character in the direction that will let you enjoy the game most. 4.5 stars on Google Play / 4.5 stars on the Apple App Store

Price:$7.99

In-app purchases: None

Price: Free

In-app purchases: Yes

Price: $6.99

In-app purchases: No

Price: $9.99

In-app purchases: Yes

Price: Free

In-app purchases: Yes

Price: $9.99

In-app purchases: Yes

Price: $13.99 (Android) / $7.99 (iOS)

In-app purchases: Yes

Price: Free

In-app purchases: Yes

Price: Free

In-app purchases: Yes

Price: $20.99

In-app purchases: No

Price: $2.99

In-app purchases: Yes

Price: Free, contains ads

In-app purchases: Yes