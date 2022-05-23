Buying guide: Which MagSafe accessory do I choose in 2022?

MagSafe technology launched alongside the iPhone 12 , making it easier to charge your iPhone, Apple Watch or AirPods with magnetic wireless chargers. MagSafe cases with an additional battery, car mounts , and card holders are part of the ecosystem of products that integrate MagSafe technology. In this buying guide, we will recommend the best MagSafe accessories for your iPhone and other Apple products.

The best MagSafe accessories you can buy in 2022

By introducing MagSafe technology to its iPhones, Apple has provided a golden opportunity to accessory manufacturers to renew their offers and products. Some of them are very expensive, while others are more accessible due to the relatively lower price tag.

We could not review all these products, but on the other hand, we analyzed the different technical features and made online reviews comparisons from different websites to present you what we think is the best choice you can make if you want to invest in a new MagSafe accessory.

What should I look for in a MagSafe accessory?

If, like many users, you are particularly interested in design, you should know that when choosing your MagSafe charger, it would be far more useful and practical to focus on the charger's power.

Your future MagSafe induction charger must be able to deliver 15W to your iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro. The power delivered will be 12W for the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 12 mini. Your charger must be connected to a transformer that has a minimum of 20 watts and is also capable of transmitting a voltage of 9 volts (V) and a 3 amps (A) maximum current to avoid damaging your battery.

Are MagSafe and Android smartphones compatible?

Thanks to Qi technology, MagSafe chargers are, for the most part, compatible with other mobiles such as the Google Pixel 6/Pixel 6 Pro, Huawei P40 Pro, the Samsung Galaxy S21, the Galaxy Note and OnePlus 10 Pro. However, these Android smartphones will not be able to attach to MagSafe chargers.

MagSafe and its dangers: Beware if you wear a pacemaker and other implants

On its website, Apple reminds users that its MagSafe devices contain magnets, components and radios that emit electromagnetic fields, which Apple claims can still interfere with medical devices such as pacemakers and implanted defibrillators. Apple encourages users to keep medical devices more than a foot away while charging and do consult your doctor if you suspect that your product is interfering with your medical device.

MagSafe: It's not just about chargers

While Apple originally developed its MagSafe technology for its Macbook chargers, they happen to have a renewed interest when it comes to iPhones. In the future, many predict that MagSafe could lead to the elimination of wired charging, simplified data transfers, and a proliferation of accessories and features from Apple. To date, the 18 magnets in the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 allow you to attach batteries, card holders and even some rather unusual cases.

The best MagSafe chargers

Apple MagSafe charger: Simple and effective

Apple MagSafe charger. / © Apple

Its simplicity and design convinced NextPit's editorial staff. The MagSafe charger is obviously the most useful, well-designed accessory in the office. In addition to being able to charge and magnetize your iPhone 12, iPhone 13 and AirPods, this MagsSafe charger is compatible with other mobiles such as the Google Pixel 6/Pixel 6 Pro, the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy Note series, and OnePlus Pro10. Do take note that Apple's charger will not be able to attach to these Android smartphones though.

Hoidokly's low cost MagSafe charger

Hoidokly MagSafe charger. / © Hoidokly

It is not an Apple product, but if your budget is tight, you can go for the Hoidokly charger. Offering magnetic capabilities like the Apple charger, it has a power of 15W to juice up your iPhone or your AirPods. You can find it on Amazon for just $22.

The best MagSafe cases

The MagSafe case is an essential tool to protect your iPhone and continue using other MagSafe accessories. If you're an extreme sports enthusiast or are simply careless, consider selecting a solid case to prevent your precious smartphone from damage.

Also read: The best cases for iPhone 13

OtterBox for iPhone 13 Pro Max

OtterBox case for iPhone 13 Pro Max. / © OtterBox

It is ultra-rigid in its build quality, as the OtterBox MagSafe case is made of 50% recycled plastic. Even if it is a bit more expensive than usual (but still more affordable than Apple products), it will protect your iPhone 13 for less than $55.

The best MagSafe case for the Pixel 6, Galaxy and OnePlus 10 from Moment

MagSafe case for Pixel 6. / © Moment

If you have invested in a Pixel 6, Galaxy S22 or OnePlus 10 and you also want to benefit from the magnetic advantages that MagSafe technology provides, this is the perfect case for you. It is still relatively expensive at $49 for a Pixel 6 case.

The most practical case that is dirt cheap

MagSafe iPhone case from CloudValley / © CloudValley

With its protection for iPhone lenses, CloudValley's magnetic case scores points with us with an asking price of $17.99 for an iPhone 13 Pro Max case.

The best MagSafe charging stations

Belkin Desktop Station

Belkin Magsafe 3-in-1 charging station. / © Belkin

Belkin's 3 charging stations are exclusively for Apple Addicts. Belkin allows you to charge your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 with MagSafe in either a horizontal or vertical manner, in addition to your Apple Watch with MagSafe, and not to mention your AirPods as well - once again, with MagSafe.

Unfortunately, you won't be able to charge anything apart from your Apple products on this dock since the Belkin charging dock design relies on its magnets...Of course, those who want alternatives can always check out other available accessories.

Mophie's MagSafe 3-in-1 Travel Charger

Mophie MagSafe 3-in-1 Travel Station. / © Apple

Mophie sells this charger that was specially developed for those who travel often and always with their iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods. Its price is still relatively expensive at $89.95 a pop, but when you are traveling, it makes the perfect travel partner that will easily fit in your travel bag.

The Hatalkin MagSafe station for the small budget

Hatalkin MagSafe charger / © Hatalkin

Hatalkin has managed to combine design, efficiency, and a low price. This MagSafe 3-in-1 charger from Hatalkin is going for less than $26 at Amazon will surely please you if you are an Apple fan with a tight budget.

The best MagSafe batteries

If you are like me and spend a lot of time on your iPhone, this also means you tend to run out of battery often. If that is the case, these two MagSafe batteries will surely hit the spot for you.

The Apple MagSafe battery

MagSafe battery for the Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 / © Apple

Boasting an efficient design and "Apple Product" pedigree, this external battery from Apple will prevent you from missing a call or having to go and charge your handset somewhere in the corner of a café. It is simple to use and better integrated into the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 than the competition, but is also less versatile.

With an asking price of $87 for this battery pack, it is rechargeable in 3 hours 10 minutes and capable of keeping your iPhone on for another 18 hours longer. It is also capable of charging your AirPods and Android smartphones via the Qi wireless standard, without having to attach to it, of course.

The Anker 622 magnetic powerbank

MagSafe Anker 622 battery / © Anker

The Anker 622 battery caught our attention because of its efficiency and its simplicity of use. Not only is it notably cheaper than the Apple MagSafe battery, it is also not an Apple product. Still, this Anker battery is powerful.

Available in different colors with two little extras: an integrated stand that allows you to keep the iPhone in a vertical position so that you can still consume video content on it, and a charge indicator. The asking price of $70 for this useful little gem is pretty reasonable in our books.

The best MagSafe mounts for cars and bikes

To date, no car or bike manufacturer has thought it worthwhile to integrate a MagSafe holder and charger into their vehicles. With these mounts, you will probably avoid paying a hefty fine and accruing demerit points because of using a smartphone while driving.

The Syncwire Charger is able to keep you charged and connected while driving

Syncwire MagSafe car charger / © Syncwire

We already told you about it not too long ago in our list of the best iPhone car mounts. The Syncwire allows you to charge your iPhone 12 or 13 while keeping it visible. It attaches to the air conditioning vent to keep your handset running cool while you drive, and will cost you $35 a pop.

The holder to keep your iPhone charged while biking

MagSafe Evolution Cycle kit from Mous. / © Mous

At $70 a pop, the Evolution Cycle kit from Mous is a bit expensive, but it combines a MagSafe charger, a shell and, most importantly for bikers, a mount that can be adapted to the frame of their bike. I say, this is a pretty good investment.

Other MagSafe accessories

The Apple MagSafe card holder

Apple card holder. / © Apple

If you don't want to activate Apple Pay, or perhaps you like to collect business cards, or keep your next-generation ID card by your side, then this leather card holder from Apple is probably for you.

The MagSafe Tripod from Joby

The MagSafe tripod from Joby. / © Joby

Whether you're a budding YouTuber or just a photography enthusiast, Joby has combined simplicity and MagSafe for you with this modular tripod. You can also unscrew the grip and attach it to another tripod.

PopSockets PopGrip

PopSockets MagSafe PopGrip. / © PopSockets

If you like taking selfies or simply fidget around with your fingers, the PopSockets PopGrip MagSafe should please you. It comes in several funky colors.

The MagSafe Xbox controller holder from OtterBox / © OtterBox

Want to play Fortnite on your iPhone, but only with an Xbox controller? Otterbox has created a gaming clip for your Xbox controller that costs 26.04 euros at Amazon.

