This Award-Winning Game is Free Right Now–And It Has No Microtransactions

Each week, you can save money on video games by checking out the current offer on the Epic Games Store. The quality and genre of the free games vary greatly, so it's worth checking in every week to ensure you don't miss out on any great deals. If the game of the week doesn't appeal to you, there's no harm in skipping it. This week, you can download The Operator .

This Week's Free Game

The Operator

This week, you can download an award-winning Indie game for free. The Operator immerses you in the world of the fictional FDI, a government agency tasked with solving only the most heinous crimes. Whether it be murder, an abduction, or a devastating cyberattack, you are at the forefront of exciting investigations. Each case comes with an engaging story that will surely captivate you.

Typically, The Operator costs roughly $15. You can download the game for free only this week. It has won numerous awards, especially for its incredible narrative design. It offers great depth and will keep you hooked to your screen for many hours.

Download The Operator from the Epic Games Store.

The Operator is an award-winning Indie game. / © Steam

A Sneak Peek at Next Week's Free Game

Sable

Next week, the free games continue with another hidden gem. Sable is an unforgettable journey through vast deserts and mesmerizing landscapes. Explore the dunes on your hoverbike and discover the secrets behind long-forgotten civilizations. While immersing yourself in this mysterious desert world, you will also find out who Sable truly is behind her mask.

Players on the Epic Games Store have awarded Sable 4,5 out of 5 stars. The game is strongly recommended and offers much more than just stunning visuals and unique graphics. Usually, the game costs around $25, but it will be available for free starting next week.

Download Sable from the Epic Games Store.

Sable has much more to offer than just stunning visuals. / © Steam

Are you going to dive into the mysterious, action-packed world of the FDI? If so, which kinds of investigations are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments below!