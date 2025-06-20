What games will be added to Game Pass in June 2025? Rematch, an action soccer game made in France, or FBC: Firebreak, a co-op FPS that's already causing a stir, plus 14 other games. Discover the full list of games added to the Game Pass catalog and playable on your Xbox, PC, or in the cloud.

Microsoft does add new titles to Game Pass in batches. In general, there are two batches of new games each month, on the first and third Tuesday of the month. If you like this article and it scratches your itch, it could end up as a recurring series to keep you abreast with the latest Game Pass releases. I'll also mention games that will be leaving Game Pass at the end of the month.

Games available in Game Pass now

These games are playable from June 18, 2025. They may be new games available day one on Game Pass, or games that were already released several months or even years ago, and recently added to the Game Pass catalog.

FBC: Firebreak

This cooperative FPS has had a complicated launch and mixed reviews. It plunges players into a federal agency besieged by supernatural forces. Only the Firebreak unit can confront the chaos, contain the paranormal threats, and restore order to the heart of the invaded building.

Platform: Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S

Subscription type: Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time

Go on an adventure through time and space with Crash and Coco! Neo Cortex and N. Tropy are threatening the entire multiverse. To stop them, our marsupials must reunite the four Quantum Masks and defy reality to save their universe and much more.

Platform: Xbox Series X|S and PC

Subscription type: Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

Lost in Random: The Eternal Die

The Eternal Die combines real-time action, tactical combat, and risky dice-throwing for intense confrontations. You play the role of Queen Aleksandra, the former ruler of Random, and experience an independent adventure centered on her quest for vengeance and redemption in a unique universe.

Platform: Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S

Subscription type: Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Star Trucker

Get behind the wheel of your interstellar truck, haul freight, explore for resources, and barter with colorful space truckers. Experience an American-style road trip revisited in cosmic immensity, mixing adventure, commerce, and exploration aboard your space car.

Platform: Xbox Series X|S

Subscription type: Game Pass Standard

Wildfrost

Wildfrost is a strategic deck-building roguelike. Face the cold, collect and upgrade companion cards to battle Pengoons, Gobblers, and powerful bosses. Tackle daily challenges, develop the town of Snowdwell, and unlock new cards to defeat the eternal freeze in a captivating tactical adventure.

Platform: Xbox Series X|S

Subscription type: Game Pass Standard

Games arriving on Game Pass in June

These games will be added to Game Pass in June 2025. The availability date is specified for each of the titles listed below.

Rematch

Rematch is a third-person soccer game designed for online 5v5 matches. Control a single player, with no offsides, fouls, or time-outs to interrupt your gameplay. Every pass, volley, and tackle counts: play strategically and win as a team.

Date: June 19, 2025

Platform: Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S

Subscription type: Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Volcano Princess

Prepare the future queen by developing her passions, fighting skills, and relationships with her future subjects. Experience an RPG adventure combining simulation and parenthood, where every choice influences your daughter's destiny and that of the empire. Educate her to forge a prosperous and just reign.

Date: June 24, 2025

Platform: Cloud and Xbox Series X|S

Subscription type: Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Against the Storm

In this dark fantasy city builder, you are tasked with rebuilding civilization despite the ongoing apocalyptic rains. As the Queen's viceroy, guide humans, beavers, lizards, foxes, and harpies to secure the future of the last survivors.

Date: June 26, 2025

Platform: Cloud and Xbox Series X|S

Subscription type: Game Pass Ultimate

Warcraft I: Remastered, Warcraft II: Remastered, Warcraft III: Reforged

Warcraft III: Reforged offers fresh graphics, new social features, and modern matchmaking. Control Night Elves, Undead, Orcs, and Humans, relive legendary battles, explore rich campaigns, build your armies, and challenge your friends in multiplayer for unforgettable strategic confrontations.

Date: June 26, 2025

Platform: PC

Subscription type: Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Call of Duty: WWII

The umpteenth instalment in this FPS saga was dedicated to the Second World War, with a large cast, immersive cinematics, and ultimately, classic gameplay. The multiplayer is certainly not as popular as it was when the game was released in 2017. The Zombie mode is also very different from those we've seen in Call of Duty's Black Ops series.

Date: June 30, 2025

Platform: PC and Xbox Series X|S

Subscription type: Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

Little Nightmares II

Little Nightmares II takes you back to a haunting world of horror. Play as Mono, a boy trapped in a world distorted by the transmission of a mysterious tower. Explore, survive, and face new and disturbing terrors in this suspenseful and chilling adventure. Do you have the courage to face it all?

Date: July 1, 2025

Platform: Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S

Subscription type: Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

Rise of the Tomb Raider

This is the second part of the trilogy by Square Enix, rebooting the series (yet again!). This game, released in 2015, has already appeared on Game Pass before and is now back. Rise of the Tomb Raider features epic action scenes in splendid but dangerous settings. Experience a cinematic survival adventure alongside Lara Croft on her first major expedition into ancient tombs, mixing exploration, combat, and mystery.

Date: July 1, 2025

Platform: Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S

Subscription type: Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

Games leaving Game Pass at the end of June

The games listed below will no longer be playable via Game Pass. But with your Game Pass subscription, you'll benefit from a 20% discount when you buy them via the Microsoft Store:

Arcade Paradise (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Journey to the Savage Planet (Cloud, Console, and PC)

My Friend Peppa Pig (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Robin Hood: Sherwood Builders (Cloud, Console, and PC)

SteamWorld Dig (Cloud and Console)

SteamWorld Dig 2 (Console and PC)

Which games would you like to install or stream most with your Game Pass? Would a similar format for Sony's PS Plus Extra games be of interest to you?