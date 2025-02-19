While Presidents' Day sales have ended, some great wireless earbud deals are still available. If you're in the market for open earbuds, the Bose Ultra Open are back to their all-time low price of $229, down from the usual $299.

This $70 discount (23 percent off) is available at Bose's store and major retailers, including Amazon. Even better, you can find a wide range of Bose Ultra Open colors included in this sale.

Who Are the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds For?

The Bose Ultra Open are among the best open-earbuds on the market, though their premium pricing might give some pause. However, this deal makes them a more affordable option for those seeking high-end sound quality and a stylish open-ear design.

Launched last year, the Bose Ultra Open offer a secure, cuff-like clip-on design, providing a comfortable fit that stays in place. The earbuds are lightweight and IPX4-rated, meaning they can withstand splashes and sweat—making them a great choice for active users. They also feature touch-sensitive controls for playback, and you can customize settings via the Bose Music app.

Bose's Ultra Open are lightweight open earbuds with a clip-on design. / © Bose

Bose touts the same rich and immersive spatial audio in Ultra Open to their other headphones. Unlike traditional in-ear models, these earbuds allow you to hear ambient sound while minimizing audio leakage, making them ideal for users who want situational awareness without sacrificing sound quality. Connectivity is also solid, with Bluetooth 5.3 support and AAC and SBC codecs for seamless audio streaming.

Battery life is rated at 7 hours (or 4 hours with immersive audio enabled), with a total of 19 hours when using the charging case. Plus, the case supports fast charging, refilling the earbuds from 0 to 100 percent in just an hour.

Do you prefer open earbuds over traditional in-ear models? What are your thoughts on the Bose Ultra Open? We'd love to hear your opinions!