Beats' Lossless Audio Certified Studio Pro Headphones are Down 43%

If you're put off by the premium price tag of the Apple AirPods Max (review) , the new Beats Studio Pro are some cheaper alternatives that still perform admirably. The wireless over-ear Bluetooth headphones from the Apple-owned brand are down to $199 from Amazon right now, which is a steep drop from the usual listing of $349.

It's not the best price for the Beats Studio Pro, but it's still a rock-solid $150 (43 percent) discount. More importantly, the retailer gives you options for all colorways of the headphones: black, sandstone, navy blue, and brown.

Why the Beats Studio Pro (2023) are worth their price

Beats' Studio Pro hit the scene last year and brought notable upgrades in sound and features. Apple overhauled the internals of each ear cup and gave them new audio drivers that resulted in significantly reduced distortion in high volumes and better accuracy. You can enjoy in the new lossless audio that is supported with the USB-C port.

There are also new microphones that enable for more effective noise blocking solution through the adaptive ANC. If you're the opposite, you can let in ambient sound by a quick switch in the cup and activate transparency mode. Additionally, the mics and Conversation profile help deliver clearer voice calls.

Beats Studio Pro (2023) come in black, brown, navy blue, and sanstone cream finishes. / © Beats

Although the Beats Studio Pro have native features when paired with iPhones, the headphones also bring better compatibility with Android as well. That includes support for Google Fast Pair, Find My Device, and seamless switching in addition to the extensive customizations in the Beats app.

Between charges, the Beats Studio Pro is no slouch either. They are rated with 40 hours of battery life with ANC disabled and only slightly less when you engage in the noise-canceling mode. And with the USB-C, refilling their juices is a breeze.

At this rate, are you looking to buy the Beats Studio Pro (2023)? Which finish are you picking? Let us know your answers in the comments.