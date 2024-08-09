If you're not sold on the Apple AirPods Max due to their premium price, the Beats Studio Pro might be a great and more affordable alternative. Even better, the noise-canceling over-ear headphones are now down to $179 from $349 from Amazon, which is just $10 shy of the all-time low price recorded.

The deal slashes the usual cost of the Beats Studio Pro by a massive 49 percent or $170. In addition, this cut applies to all four colors of the headphones: black, navy blue, brown, and cream.

Affiliate offer Beats Studio Pro (2023)

Why the Beats Studio Pro (2023) are more spectacular at this rate

The Beats Studio Pro should be plenty capable of handling audio loads as their pricier alternatives from the competition. They were launched in 2023 and have been outselling many noise-canceling headphones in their class. Hence, the current offer further makes them more impressive.

Beats' Studio Pro come with an overhauled internal design, resulting in overall enhanced sound quality from the predecessors. In addition, the 40 mm drivers and digital processor output 80 percent less distortion in high levels and a more balanced profile as touted by the company. And a new vital addition is lossless audio support via USB-C.

Beats Studio Pro (2023) come with Lossless Audio via USB-C / © Beats

The headphones also sport adaptive ANC capabilities which are more than effective in keeping out harsh ambient sound like conversations and industrial-borne noises. Their transparency mode is another thing to like, thanks to the natural effect. The Studio Pro over-ears feature spatial audio as well, which you can personalize.

In terms of usability, you find great support and compatibility with both Android and iOS. You can enjoy features like Google's Find My Device and fast pairing. Meanwhile, iPhone users get to enjoy Siri and one-touch pairing in addition to Find My tracking and seamless software updates.

Battery life on the Beats Studio Pro is rated at 40 hours with ANC disabled, and this changes little when you turn on the noise-canceling solution. With a USB-C port, you get versatile charging.

Are you buying the Beats Studio Pro for this price? Which color are you picking? Let us know in the comments.