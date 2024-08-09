Hot topics

Beats Studio Pro are on Sale for Almost Half their Price at 49% Off

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
Beats Studio Pro with new cushion plush
© Beats
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

If you're not sold on the Apple AirPods Max due to their premium price, the Beats Studio Pro might be a great and more affordable alternative. Even better, the noise-canceling over-ear headphones are now down to $179 from $349 from Amazon, which is just $10 shy of the all-time low price recorded.

The deal slashes the usual cost of the Beats Studio Pro by a massive 49 percent or $170. In addition, this cut applies to all four colors of the headphones: black, navy blue, brown, and cream.

Why the Beats Studio Pro (2023) are more spectacular at this rate

The Beats Studio Pro should be plenty capable of handling audio loads as their pricier alternatives from the competition. They were launched in 2023 and have been outselling many noise-canceling headphones in their class. Hence, the current offer further makes them more impressive.

Beats' Studio Pro come with an overhauled internal design, resulting in overall enhanced sound quality from the predecessors. In addition, the 40 mm drivers and digital processor output 80 percent less distortion in high levels and a more balanced profile as touted by the company. And a new vital addition is lossless audio support via USB-C.

Beats Studio Pro 2023
Beats Studio Pro (2023) come with Lossless Audio via USB-C / © Beats

The headphones also sport adaptive ANC capabilities which are more than effective in keeping out harsh ambient sound like conversations and industrial-borne noises. Their transparency mode is another thing to like, thanks to the natural effect. The Studio Pro over-ears feature spatial audio as well, which you can personalize.

In terms of usability, you find great support and compatibility with both Android and iOS. You can enjoy features like Google's Find My Device and fast pairing. Meanwhile, iPhone users get to enjoy Siri and one-touch pairing in addition to Find My tracking and seamless software updates.

Battery life on the Beats Studio Pro is rated at 40 hours with ANC disabled, and this changes little when you turn on the noise-canceling solution. With a USB-C port, you get versatile charging.

Are you buying the Beats Studio Pro for this price? Which color are you picking? Let us know in the comments.

  Editor's choice Alternative choice Apple choice ANC champion Best option for sports Best choice under $150 Best choice under $120
Product
Jabra Elite 10
Sony WF-1000XM5
Apple AirPods Pro 2
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds
Jabra Elite 8 Active
Nothing ear (2)
Jabra Elite 4
Image Jabra Elite 10 Product Image Sony WF-1000XM5 Product Image Apple AirPods Pro 2 Product Image Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds Product Image Jabra Elite 8 Active Product Image Nothing ear (2) Product Image Jabra Elite 4 Product Image
Price (MSRP)
  • $249.99
  • $299
  • $249
  • $299
  • $199
  • $149
  • $119.99
Offers*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing