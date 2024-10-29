Over-ear headphones offer advantages over earbuds, such as better isolation and punchier sound, but they can be quite expensive. So, if you've been waiting for the right time to snag a pair at a discount, now might be the best time to make a move. Apple's Beats Studio Pro are now on sale on Amazon, with discounts of up to 51 percent.

All colorways of the Beats Studio Pro are covered by the limited sale, including the Kim Kardashian finishes, which fall to $189 or 46 percent lower. The bigger savings are on the black, navy blue, and sandstone white—all are down to $169 from their original price of $349.

Why We Recommend the Beats Studio Pro (2023)

The Beats Studio Pro (2023) are a solid wireless over-ear ANC headphone option, thanks to the upgrades they received, especially in the sound department. Apple redesigned their internals and custom 40 mm drivers, resulting in significantly less distortion and increased fidelity in high frequencies. Plus, they have redesigned earcups and earpads for better comfort and fit.

ANC in the headphones has also improved, boasting better noise-blocking performance than before. It’s still adaptive and supports transparency mode. In spatial sound, Apple added personalization and head tracking similar to the pricier AirPods headphones. Voice calling is better and clearer in the Beats Studio Pro as well, credited to the upgraded six microphones.

Beats Studio Pro (2023) feature new ultra plush cushion for added comfort / © Beats

They are compatible with both Android and iOS ecosystems. Paired with the former, you'll take advantage of Fast Pair, seamless switching, and Find My Device. Alternatively, pairing with an iPhone gets you over-the-air updates and one-touch pairing, among other features.

With the USB-C port, the over-ears get a lossless audio feature through wired connection, which is something that you won’t find even on the AirPods Max (review). There is a fast charging feature present, too, which gives you an incredible 4-hour run from a 10-minute charge. Battery life on the Beats Studio Pro lasts up to 40 hours with ANC or transparency disabled.

Are you looking to buy new headphones? What do you think of the Studio Pro (2023)? Let us know in the comments.